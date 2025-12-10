I think people need to bear these sage words from Sherri Tenpenny when looking at “solutions”.
Hopefully, there’s more hope for those who have been “shed upon”
Only time will tell.
I continue to say that the only ‘way’ is spirituality and consciousness.
What solution is she offering? That you can't take out what you put in? When I first listened to Dr. Tenpenny I was so stunned. She said if you are a Christian and took this vax you are going to hell. I never listened to her again. She is not judge nor jury. I do not know where she stands right now, but she has made so much money when this all started and still is. Many doctors that are making money off of people who are scared and she sells supplements and gives lectures etc. I think she is part of building some new medical center, so lots of opportunities. There is the Wellness Company. Their latest appeal is parasites and how ivermectin and fenbendazole will take care of parasites. It is also what is curing some of the cancers that are out there. They charge quite a bit of money for their products. Dr. Kory has also started a medical center with others and don't think they take insurance. So, if you want to get better have a wad of cash because you will need it. In the medicare world ND's will suffer because they are removing coverage for these doctors. Only people with a lot of money can afford. I believe they are all well meaning, but are also opportunists. Also, I understand explaining things to parents with kids. They need to know. I would never talk to anyone who has been vaxxed and ask them if they know what was in the vial and did they even think about it? That is cruel.