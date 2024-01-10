https://rumble.com/v2jsc26-chabad-lubavitch-a-mysterious-sect-in-the-zionist-movement.html

“The birth rate of non-Jews has to be suppressed massively” Zohar 11 b "

A pregnant non-Jew is no better than a pregnant animal." Coschen hamischpat 405

"Although the non-Jew has the same body structure as the Jew, they compare with the Jew like a monkey to a human." Schene luchoth haberith, p. 250 b

"The souls of non-Jews come from impure sprits and are called pigs." Jalkut Rubeni gadol 12b

"The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts." Talmud: Baba mezia, 114b

"The Akum (non-Jew) is like a dog. Yes, the scripture teaches to honour the the dog more than the non-Jew." Ereget Raschi Erod. 22 30 Sanhedrin 55b.

A Jew may marry a three year old girl (specifically, three years "and a day" old). Sanhedrin 54b.

A Jew may have sex with a child as long as the child is less than nine years old.

"It is forbidden to disclose the secrets of the law. He who would do it would be as guilty as though he destroyed the whole world." - Jektut Chadasz, 171, 3. Kethuboth 11b.

"When a grown-up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing." "If a Jew has a non-Jewish servant or maid who dies, one should not express sympathy to the Jew. You should tell the Jew: "God will replace 'your loss', just as if one of his oxen or asses had died"." Jore dea 377, 1

"Sexual intercourse between Gentiles is like intercourse between animals." Talmud Sanhedrin 74b 7.

"Every goy who studies the Talmud and every Jew who who helps him in it, ought to die." - Sanhedryn, 59a, Aboda Zora 8-6, Szagiga 8.

"To communicate anything to a goy about our religious relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if they knew what we teach about them they would kill us openly." - Libbre David 37. 9.

"If a Jew be called upon to explain any part of the rabbinic books, he ought to give only a false explanation. Who ever will violate this order shall be put to death." Libbre David 37. 10.

"A Jew should and must make a false oath when the goyim asks if our books contain anything against them."-Szaaloth-Utszabot, The Book of Jore Dia 17.

"It is permitted to take the body and the life of a Gentile." Sepher ikkarim III c 25 "It is the law to kill anyone who denies the Torah. The Christians belong to the denying ones of the Torah." Coschen hamischpat 425 Hagah 425. 5

"A heretic Gentile you may kill outright with your own hands." Talmud, Abodah Zara, 4b

"Every Jew, who spills the blood of the godless (non-Jews), is doing the same as making a sacrifice to God." Talmud: Bammidber raba c 21 & Jalkut 772 Moed Kattan 17a .

If a Jew is tempted to do evil he should go to a city where he is not known and do the evil there. Sanhedrin 58b.

If a heathen (gentile) hits a Jew, the gentile must be killed. Sanhedrin 57a .

When a Jew murders a gentile ("Cuthean"), there will be no death penalty. What a Jew steals from a gentile he may keep. Baba Kamma 37b.

The gentiles are outside the protection of the law and God has "exposed their money to Israel." Baba Kamma 113a.

Jews may use lies ("subterfuges") to circumvent a Gentile. Yebamoth 98a.

All gentile children are animals. Sanhedrin 55b:4 אמר רב יוסף תא שמע בת שלש שנים ויום

אחד מתקדשת בביאה ואם בא עליה יבם קנאה וחייבין עליה משום אשת איש

"A girl who is three years and one day old whose father arranged her betrothal is betrothed with intercourse, as the legal status of intercourse with her is that”

A lot revolves around a Rabbi Schneerson who told a young Bibi Netanyahu that he would become PM of Israel and that after that the Jewish Messiah would come. Head Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson- met Netanyahu back in the 1990s, was in charge of tunnels

These articles are in danger of being disappeared

The Noahide Laws of "Education Day USA”

Editor’s Note:In Alison Weir's noteworthy essay (below) she laments the fact that educational books exposing the hatred intrinsic to the Judaic religion are suppressed or sent down the memory hole. Referring to books exposing Judaism of which Weir approves, she writes: "Fourteen years later, however, very few people are aware of these books and their powerful information...The main author, Israel Shahak, is now dead...Noam Chomsky rarely, if ever, mentions him.” Miss Weir should take a long look in the mirror and consider whether she should be accusing Chomsky of hardly ever mentioning Shahak when she has suppressed all mention of our work, which was inspired by Shahak, who led us to go deeper into Judaism than he did.



Nonetheless, Weir having ignored our work is no reason for us to ignore her excellent research, or fail to offer our gratitude to her for courageously documenting the vile hate speech and anti-goyimite racism of Orthodox Judaism in general, and of the particular favorite of all Democrat and Republican US Presidents since Carter and Reagan — Grand Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson-- the false (and quite dead) “messiah” of the powerful Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic faction, which is influential among "Republican family values Conservatives.”



Her report, reprinted here, “Why is the US Honoring a Racist Rabbi?," originally appeared inCounterPunchmagazine. It deserves the widest possible dissemination, study and discussion.



Weir misses two salient facts in her article, very likely for the innocent reason that she was not aware of them. These two points are worthy of mention and brief exposition:



1. The TalmudicSeven Noahide Lawswere established by Congress as part of public law with the enactment of “Education Day USA” every year on the anniversary of the birth of Grand Rabbi Schneerson. These laws have nothing to do with the Noah of the Bible. They reference the fantasy Noah of the Talmud. One key aspect of the Noahide Laws is the death penalty for “idolatry." The supreme legal authority in Ashkenazim Judaism is “the Rambam,” Rabbi Moses Maimonides, who ruled thatworship of Jesus Christ constitutes idolatry. If the "Seven Noahide Laws" now on the books are enforced at some future date, then true Christians who worship Jesus as God, will be subject to execution. (One wonders whether some “accidents” and unsolved assassinations have already been covertly perpetrated and justified by zealots in the US government, on the basis of the Noahide laws which comprise "Education Day USA").



2. Grand Rabbi Schneerson regarded Judaics who abandoned the Talmud to be grave sinners, and that against these sinners God sent an avenging angel by the name of Adolf Hitler. “...the Holocaust was divine punishment for Jewish assimilation, intermarriage and the emergence of liberal streams of Judaism, such as the Reform movement, that do not accept traditional Judaic religious strictures. 'The minority of the righteous undergo the tribulations sent because of the sinful majority,' wrote Avigdor Miller, a popular ultra-Orthodox rabbi...” (Paul Berger). In our bookJudaism’s Strange Godswe document Grand Rabbi Schneerson’s secret teaching of Hitler as having been heaven-sent.



—Michael Hoffman

BY ALISON WEIR

If things proceed normally, President Barak Obama will soon proclaim April 11, 2014 “Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A.” Despite the innocuous name, this day honors the memory of a religious leader whose lesser-known teachings help fuel some of the most violent attacks against Palestinians by extremist Israeli settlers and soldiers.

The leader being honored on this day is Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, charismatic head of a mystical/fundamentalist version of Judaism. Every year since 1978, a Presidential Proclamation, often accompanied by a Congressional Resolution (the 1990 one had 219 sponsors), has declared Schneerson’s birthday an official national day of observance.

Congress first passed a Resolution honoring Schneerson in 1975. Three years later a Joint Congressional Resolution called on President Jimmy Carter to proclaim “Education Day, U.S.A.” on the anniversary of Schneerson’s birth. The idea was to set aside a day to honor both education and the alleged educational work of Schneerson and the religious sect he headed up.

Carter, like Congress, dutifully obeyed the Schneerson-initiated resolution, as has every president since. And some individual states are now enacting their own observances of Schneerson’s birthday, with Minnesota and Alabama leading the way.

Schneerson and his movement are an extremely mixed bag.

Schneerson has been praised widely for a public persona and organization that emphasized “deep compassion and insight,” worked to bring many secular Jews “back” into the fold, created numerous schools around the world, and had offered, in the words of the Jewish Virtual Library, “social-service programs and humanitarian aid to all people, regardless of religious affiliation or background.”

However, there is also a less attractive underside often at odds with such public perceptions. And some of the more extreme parts of Schneerson’s teachings – such as that Jews are a completely different species than non-Jews, and that non-Jews exist only to serve Jews – have been largely hidden, it appears, even from many who consider themselves his followers.

As we will see, such views profoundly impact the lives of Palestinians living – and dying – under Israeli occupation and military invasions.

Who was Rabbi Schneerson?

Schneerson lived from 1902 to 1994 and oversaw the growth of what is now the largest Jewish organization in the world. The religious movement he led is known as “Chabad-Lubavitch,” (sometimes just called “Lubavitch” or “Chabad,” the name of its organizational arm). Schneerson was the seventh and final Lubavitcher “Rebbe” (sacred leader). He is often simply called “the Rebbe.”

Founded in the late 1700s and originally based in the Polish-Russian town of Lubavitch, it is the largest of about a dozen forms of “Hasidism,” a version of Orthodox Judaism connected to mysticism, characterized by devotion to a dynastic leader, and whose adherents often wear distinctive clothing. (Spellings of these terms can vary; Hasid is also written as Hassid, Chasid, etc.)

There is an extreme cult of personality focused on Schneerson himself. Some followers consider him the Messiah, and Schneerson himself reportedly sometimes implied this was true. Some Lubavitch educators consider him divine, making such claims as, “the Rebbe is actually ‘the essence and being [of God] … he is without limits, capable of effecting anything, all-knowing and a proper object of worshipful prostration.”

While many secular Jews and Jews from other denominations disagree with its actions and theology, Chabad-Lubavitch is generally acknowledged to be a powerful force in Jewish life today. According to a 1994 New York Times report, it is “one of the most influential and controversial forces in world Jewry.”

There are approximately 3,600 Chabad institutions in over 1,000 cities in 70 countries, and 200,000 adherents. Up to a million people attend Chabad services at least once a year. Numerous campuses have such centers and the Chabad website states that hundreds of thousands of children attend Chabad summer camps.

According to the Times, Schneerson “presided over a religious empire that reached from the back streets of Brooklyn to the main streets of Israel and by 1990 was taking in an estimated $100 million a year in contributions.

In the U.S., the Times reports, Schneerson’s “‘mitzvah tanks’ – converted campers that are rolling recruiting stations whose purpose is to draw Jews to the Lubavitch way – roamed streets from midtown Manhattan to Crown Heights. And the Lubavitchers’ Brooklyn-based publishing house claimed to be the world’s largest distributor of Jewish books.”

Non-Jewish souls ‘satanic’

While Chabad sometimes openly teaches that “the soul of the Jew is different than the soul of the non-Jew,” Schneerson’s specific teachings on this subject are largely unknown.

Quite likely very few Americans, both Jews and non-Jews, are aware of Schneerson’s teachings about the alleged deep differences between them – and about how these teachings are applied in the West Bank and Gaza.

Let us look at Schneerson’s words, as quoted by two respected Jewish professors, Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky, in their book Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel (text available online here. This book, praised by Noam Chomsky, Edward Said, and many others is essential reading for anyone who truly wishes to understand modern day Israel-Palestine. (Brackets in the quotes below are in the translations by Shahak and Mezvinsky.)

Some of Schneerson’s rarely reported teachings:

“The difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish person stems from the common expression: “Let us differentiate.” Thus, we do not have a case of profound change in which a person is merely on a superior level. Rather, we have a case of “let us differentiate” between totally different species.”

“This is what needs to be said about the body: the body of a Jewish person is of a totally different quality from the body of [members] of all nations of the world … The difference in the inner quality between Jews and non-Jews is “so great that the bodies should be considered as completely different species.”

“An even greater difference exists in regard to the soul. Two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness.”

“As has been explained, an embryo is called a human being, because it has both body and soul. Thus, the difference between a Jewish and a non-Jewish embryo can be understood.”

“…the general difference between Jews and non-Jews: A Jew was not created

as a means for some [other] purpose; he himself is the purpose, since the substance of all [divine] emanations was created only to serve the Jews.”

“The important things are the Jews, because they do not exist for any [other] aim; they themselves are [the divine] aim.”

“The entire creation [of a non-Jew] exists only for the sake of the Jews.”

Most people don’t know about this aspect of Schneerson’s teaching because, according to Shahak and Mezvinsky, such teachings are intentionally minimized, mistranslated, or

hidden entirely.

For example, the quotes above were translated by the authors from a book of Schneerson’s recorded messages to followers that was published in Israel in 1965. Despite Schneerson’s global importance and the fact that his world headquarters is in the U.S., there has never been an English translation of this volume.

Shahak, an Israeli professor who was a survivor of the Nazi holocaust, writes that this lack of translation of an important work is not unusual, explaining that much critical information about Israel and some forms of Judaism is available only in Hebrew.

He and co-author Mezvinsky, who was a Connecticut Distinguished University Professor who taught at Central Connecticut State University, write, “The great majority of the books on Judaism and Israel, published in English especially, falsify their subject matter.”

According to Shahak and Mezvinsky, “Almost every moderately sophisticated Israeli Jew knows the facts about Israeli Jewish society that are described in this book. These facts, however, are unknown to most interested Jews and non-Jews outside Israel who do not know Hebrew and thus cannot read most of what Israeli Jews write about themselves in Hebrew.”

In Shahak’s earlier book, Jewish Religion, Jewish History, he provides a number of examples. In one, he describes a 1962 book published in Israel in a bilingual edition. The Hebrew text was on one page, with the English translation on the facing page.

Shahak describes one set of facing pages in which the Hebrew text of a major Jewish code of laws contained a command to exterminate Jewish infidels: “It is a duty to exterminate them with one’s own hands.” The English version on the facing page softened it to “It is a duty to take active measures to destroy them.’”

The Hebrew page then went on to name which “infidels” must be exterminated, adding “may the name of the wicked rot.” Among them was Jesus of Nazareth. The facing page with the English translation failed to tell any of this.

“Even more significant,” Shahak reports, “in spite of the wide circulation of this book among scholars in the English-speaking countries, not one of them has, as far as I know, protested against this glaring deception.”

Praised by Said, Chomsky, etc., Shahak is almost unknown today

This pattern of selective omission, it seems, applies to Shahak himself, whose work is largely unknown to Palestine activists today, even though he was considered a major figure in the struggle against Israeli oppression of Palestinians, and his work was praised by diverse writers.

While Shahak was alive, Noam Chomsky called him “an outstanding scholar,” and said he had “remarkable insight and depth of knowledge. His work is informed and penetrating, a contribution of great value.”

Edward Said wrote, “Shahak is a very brave man who should be honored for his services to humanity … One of the most remarkable individuals in the contemporary Middle East.” Said wrote a forward for Shahak’s Jewish History, Jewish Religion.

Catholic New Times said: ‘This is a remarkable book …[It] deserves a wide readership, not only among Jews, but among Christians who seek a fuller understanding both of historical Judaism and of modern-day Israel.”

Jewish Socialist stated: “Anyone who wants to change the Jewish community so that it stops siding with the forces of reaction should read this book.”

The London Review of Books called Shahak’s book “remarkable, powerful, and provocative.”

Yet, very few Americans today know of Shahak’s work and the information it contains.

American tax money & Jewish Extremism in Palestine

If they did, it’s hard to believe that Americans would allow $8.5 million per day of their tax money to be given to Israel, where such teachings underlie a powerful minority that is disproportionately influential in governmental actions.

Nor is it likely that a fully informed American public would allow donations to religious institutions in Israel that teach supremacist, sometimes violent doctrines to be tax-deductible in the U.S.

One organization raised over $10 million tax-deductible dollars in the U.S. in 2011 alone – removing money from the U.S. economy and enabling illegal, aggressive Israeli settlements in Palestine. And some of this money went to benefit individuals convicted of murder – including the murderer of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The New York Times obituary on Schneerson reported that Schneerson was “a major political force in Israel, both in the Knesset and among the electorate,” but failed to describe the nature of his impact.

One of a sprinkling of writers willing to publicly discuss Shahak and Mezvinsky’s findings is Allan Brownfeld, who is less reticent. Brownfeld is editor of the American Council for Judaism’s periodical Issues and contributor to the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs.

In a review of Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel, Brownfeld describes Schneerson’s views on Israel:

“Rabbi Schneerson always supported Israeli wars and opposed any retreat. In 1974 he strongly opposed the Israeli withdrawal from the Suez area. He promised Israel divine favors if it persisted in occupying the land.”

Brownfeld reports that after Schneerson’s death, “[T]housands of his Israeli followers played an important role in the election victory of Binyamin Netanyahu. Among the religious settlers in the occupied territories, the Chabad Hassids constitute one of the most extreme groups. Baruch Goldstein, the mass murderer of Palestinians, was one of them.”

Another such Chabad Hassid is Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburg (also sometimes written as “Ginzburg” and “Ginsburgh”), who studied under Schneerson in Crown Heights and who heads up a major Chabad institution in the West Bank.

Ginsburg praised Goldstein, the murderer of 29 Palestinians while they were praying, and considers all non-Jews subhuman.

According to author Motti Inbari, Ginsburg “gives prominence to Halachic and Kabbalistic approaches that emphasize the distinction between Jew and non-Jew (Gentile), imposing a clear separation and hierarchy in this respect.”

In his book Jewish Fundamentalism and the Temple Mount: Who Will Build the Third Temple? Inbari states, “[Ginsburg] claims that while the Jews are the Chosen People and were created in God’s image, the Gentiles do not have this status and are effectively considered subhuman.”

Professor Inbari, an Israeli academic who now teaches in the U.S., writes that Ginsburg’s theological approach continues “certain perceptions that were popular in medieval times.”

“For example,” Inbari writes, “the commandment ‘You shall not murder’ does not apply to the killing of a Gentile, since ‘you shall not murder’ relates to the murder of a human, while for him the Gentiles do not constitute humans.”

Inbari reports, “Similarly, Ginzburg stated that, on the theoretical level, if a Jew requires a liver transplant to survive, it would be permissible to seize a Gentile and take their liver forcefully.”

While the mainstream American press almost never reports this kind of information, an April 26, 1996 article in Jewish Week by Lawrence Cohler reported on Ginsburg’s teachings, including their problematic roots in Jewish texts.

Cohler reported that a professor of Bible at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Rabbi Moshe Greenberg, “called for radically revising Jewish thinking about some Jewish texts on the grounds that scholars such as Rabbi Ginsburgh are far from aberrant in their use of them.”

Cohler quoted Greenberg’s concerns: “‘There’ll be a statement in Talmud… made in circumstances where it’s purely theoretical, because Jews then never had the power to do it,’ he explained. And now, he said, ‘It’s carried over into circumstances where Jews have a state and are empowered.’”

A rabbi associated with Ginsburg coauthored a notorious Israeli book, The King’s Torah, which claims that Jewish law at times permits the killing of non-Jewish infants. American donations to the Chabad school Ginsburg heads up, and that published the above book, are tax-deductible in the U.S. Ginsburg, who endorses the book, teaches classes throughout Israel, the U.S. and France.

Such extremism is opposed by the majority of Israelis, and major Jewish religious authorities condemn it, a Chief Rabbi, for example, stating: “’According to the Torah, every man is created in God’s image.”

Yet, such extremist views continue to exert a powerful influence.

Israeli military manuals echo extremist teachings: “kill even good civilians”

Israeli military manuals sometimes replicate extremist teachings. For example, a booklet authored by a Chief Chaplain stated, “In war, when our forces storm the enemy, they are allowed and even enjoined by the Halakhah to kill even good civilians…” Such teachings by the IDF rabbinate were prominent during Israel’s 2008-9 attack on Gaza that killed 1,400 Gazans, approximately half of them civilians. (The Palestinian resistance killed nine Israelis during this “war.”)

Chicago writer Stephen Lendman has described these teachings, giving a number of examples.

Lendman writes, “In 2007, Israel’s former chief rabbi, Mordechai Elyahu, called for the Israeli army to mass-murder Palestinians:

“If they don’t stop after we kill 100, then we must kill 1000. And if they don’t stop after 1000, then we must kill 10,000. If they still don’t stop we must kill 100,000. Even a million.”

Lendman reports that some extremist Israeli rabbis teach that “the ten commandments don’t apply to non-Jews. So killing them in defending the homeland is acceptable, and according to the chairman of the Jewish Rabbinic Council:

“‘There is no such thing as enemy civilians in war time. The law of our Torah is to have mercy on our soldiers and to save them…. A thousand non-Jewish lives are not worth a Jew’s fingernail.’”

Lendman writes, “Rabbi David Batsri called Arabs ‘a blight, a devil, a disaster…. donkeys, and we have to ask ourselves why God didn’t create them to walk on all fours. Well, the answer is that they are needed to build and clean.’”

Another such rabbi is Manis Friedman, a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi inspired by Schneerson who served as the simultaneous translator for a series of Schneerson’s talks. (Friedman is currently dean of a Jewish Studies institute in Minnesota.)

A 2009 article in the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz reports, “Like the best Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis, Manis Friedman has won the hearts of many unaffiliated Jews with his charismatic talks about love and God; it was Friedman who helped lead Bob Dylan into a relationship with Chabad.

“But Friedman, who today travels the country as a Chabad speaker, showed a less warm and cuddly side when he was asked how he thinks Jews should treat their Arab neighbors.”

In Moment magazine’s article, “Ask the Rabbis // How Should Jews Treat Their Arab Neighbors?” Friedman answered:

“I don’t believe in western morality, i.e. don’t kill civilians or children, don’t destroy holy sites, don’t fight during holiday seasons, don’t bomb cemeteries, don’t shoot until they shoot first because it is immoral.

“The only way to fight a moral war is the Jewish way: Destroy their holy sites. Kill men, women and children (and cattle).”

Lendman reports, “Views like these aren’t exceptions. Though a minority, they proliferate throughout Israeli society…”

They also, Lendman notes, work to prevent peace in Israel-Palestine.

Shahak and Mezvinsky note that when the book containing Schneerson’s statements quoted above about Jews and non-Jews was published in Israel, he was allied to the Labor Party and his movement had been provided “many important benefits” from the Israeli government.

In the mid-1970s Schneerson decided that the Labor Party was too moderate and shifted his support to the more right-wing parties in power today. The authors report, “Ariel Sharon was the Rebbe’s favorite Israeli senior politician. Sharon in turn praised the Rebbe publicly and delivered a moving speech about him in the Knesset after the Rebbe’s death.”

Roots in Some Early Texts

Brownfeld decries the fact that few Americans are properly informed about the fundamentalist movement in Israel “and the theology upon which it is based.”

He notes that Jewish Americans, in particular, are often unaware of the “narrow ethnocentrism which is promoted by the movement’s leading rabbis, or of the traditional Jewish sources they are able to call upon in drawing clear distinctions between the moral obligations owed to Jews and non-Jews.”

Teachings that Jews are superior and gentiles inferior were contained in some of the earliest Hassidic texts, including its classic text, “Tanya,” still taught today.

Brownfeld quotes statements by “the revered father of the messianic tendency of Jewish fundamentalism,” Rabbi Kook the Elder, and states that these were derived from earlier texts. [Kook, incidentally, was also an early Zionist, who helped push for the Balfour Declaration in England before moving to Palestine. He was the uncle of Hillel Kook, an agent who went by the name “Peter Bergson” and created front groups in the U.S. for a violent Zionist guerilla group that operated in 1930s and ’40s Palestine.]

Brownfeld quotes Kook: “The difference between a Jewish soul and souls of non-Jews—all of them in all different levels—is greater and deeper than the difference between a human soul and the souls of cattle.”

Brownfeld explains that Kook’s teaching, which he says is followed by leaders of the settler movement in the occupied West Bank, “is based upon the Lurianic Cabbala, the school of Jewish mysticism that dominated Judaism from the late 16th to the early 19th century.”

Shahak and Mezvinsky state, “One of the basic tenets of the Lurianic Cabbala is the absolute superiority of the Jewish soul and body over the non-Jewish soul and body. According to the Lurianic Cabbala, the world was created solely for the sake of Jews; the existence of non-Jews was subsidiary.”

Again, Shahak and Mezvinsky report that this aspect is often covered up in English-language discussions. Scholarly authors of books about Jewish mysticism and the Lurianic Cabbala, they write, have frequently “willfully omitted reference to such ideas.”

Shahak and Mezvinsky write that it is essential to understand these beliefs in order to understand the current situation in the West Bank, where many of the most militant West Bank settlers are motivated by religious ideologies in which every non-Jew is seen as “the earthly embodiment” of Satan, and according to the Halacha (Jewish law), the term ‘human beings’ refers solely to Jews.”

Israeli author and former chief of Israeli military intelligence Yehoshafat Harkabi touches on this in his 1988 book Israel’s Fateful Hour.

Harkabi writes that while such extremist beliefs are not “widely dominant,” the reality is that “nationalistic religious extremists are by no means a lunatic fringe; many are respected men whose words are widely heeded.”

He reports that the campus rabbi of a major Israeli university published an article in the student newspaper entitled “The Commandment of Genocide in the Torah,” in which he implied that those who have a quarrel with Jews “ought to be destroyed, children and all.” Harkabi writes that a book by another rabbi “explained that the killing of a non-Jew is not considered murder.”

Brownfeld writes, “Although messianic fundamentalists constitute a relatively small portion of the Israeli population [most Israeli settlers are motivated by the subsidized lifestyle US tax money to Israel provides], their political influence has been growing. If they have contempt for non-Jews, their hatred for Jews who oppose their views is even greater.”

Brownfeld cites the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who had started to make peace with the Palestinians, writing that it was just one “in a long line of murders of Jews who followed a path different from that ordained by rabbinic authorities.” Brownfeld reports that Shahak and Mezvinsky “cite case after case, from the Middle Ages until the 19th century.”

The authors report, “It was usual in some Hasidic circles until the last quarter of the nineteenth century to attack and often to murder Jews who had reform religious tendencies…”

They quote a long article by Israeli writer Rami Rosen, “History of a Denial,” published by Ha’aretz Magazine in 1996. This article, which cannot be found online, at least in English, is also cited in the book Brother Against Brother: Violence and Extremism in Israeli Politics from Altalena to the Rabin Assassination, by Israeli professor Ehud Sprinzak.

In his Ha’aretz article Rosen reported: “A check of main facts of the [Jewish] historiography of the last 1500 years shows that the picture is different from the one previously shown to us. It includes massacres of Christians; mock repetitions of the crucifixion of Jesus that usually took place on Purim; cruel murders within the family; liquidation of informers, often done for religious reasons by secret rabbinical courts, which issued a sentence of ‘pursuer’ and appointed secret executioners; assassinations of adulterous women in synagogues and/or the cutting of their noses by command of the rabbis.”

While Rosen’s article may seem shocking, in reality, it simply shows that members of the Jewish population, like members of Christian, Muslim, Hindu, and diverse other populations, have at times committed atrocities, sometimes allegedly in the name of their religion. The difference, as Shahak and Mezvinsky point out, is that such information is largely covered up in the U.S. Such cover-ups, however, don’t make facts go away. They merely bury them, where they smolder and at times eventually lead to exaggerated perceptions.

U.S. media rarely report that some extremist Israeli settlers are intensely hostile to Christians, and in one instance threatened peace activists who came to the West Bank to participate in nonviolent demonstrations, “We killed Jesus and we’ll kill you, too.” There is also a record of official hostility. For example, a few years ago an Israeli mayor ordered all New Testaments to be rounded up and burned.

Schneerson’s “schools”

While Schneerson is honored on national “Education” days, the reality is that the elementary schools he created often failed to teach children “basic reading, writing, spelling, math, science and history,” according to a graduate.

In his article “National Education Day and the Education I Never Had,” Chaim Levin reports on his experience at the Chabad school “Oholei Torah” (Educational Institute Oholei Menachem) in Crown Heights, New York – the site of Chabad’s world headquarters:

“I have profound respect for the late Rebbe and his legacy. However, I remember very clearly those talks that [Schneerson] gave – the ones we studied every year in elementary school about the unimportance of ‘secular’ (non-religious, formal) education, and the great importance of only studying limmudei kodesh (holy studies). As a result of this attitude, thousands of students were not taught anything other than the Bible throughout our years attending Chabad institutions.”

The goal of such schools, Levin writes, was to produce “schluchim,” missionaries who would promote Chabad all over the world.

Meanwhile, he notes, “Failure to provide basic formal education cripples children within Chabad communities. We cannot ignore the harm done…” Levin writes, “Until this day, Oholei Torah and many other Chabad schools — particularly schools for boys and a few for girls in Crown Heights and in some other places — do not provide basic formal education.”

Education and Sharing Day 2014

In his 2000 article, Brownfeld writes that Shahak and Mezvinsky’s book should be “a wake-up call “to Americans, particularly Jewish supporters of Israel.”

Fourteen years later, however, very few people are aware of these books and their powerful information, and U.S. tax money continues to flow to Israel. The main author, Israel Shahak, is now dead, as is Edward Said; Noam Chomsky rarely, if ever, mentions him; and Shahak’s co-author, Norton Mezvinsky (uncle of Chelsea Clinton’s husband), is a member of a Lubavitch congregation in New York.

In many ways, little seems to have changed since 1994, when Congressmen Charles Schumer, Newt Gingrich, and others introduced legislation to bestow on Schneerson the Congressional Gold Medal. The bill passed both Houses by unanimous consent, honoring Schneerson for his “outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity.”

And in two weeks, Americans will be officially called on to observe a day that honors Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and the Lubavitcher movement.

That is, unless masses of people contact their Congressional representatives to demand a whole new direction: a “National Education and Sharing Day” that honors an individual who values education, and who believes that all people – in the words of the Declaration of Independence – are created equal.

Alison Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew and president of the Council for the National Interest. Her book, Against Our Better Judgment: How the U.S. was used to create Israel, contains additional information on Rabbi Kook’s family connection to American front groups for Israeli terrorists. (Kook was unusual in his support for political Zionism; most Jewish religious leaders at the time considered the movement heretical). Weir is NOT the British historian.)

Alison Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew and president of the Council for the National Interest. An excerpt of her book was published in the March 21-23, 2014 issue of CounterPunch. Upcoming book talks can be seen on the book’s website.

The following two articles are taken from a Jewish website, chabad-mafia,com

During the Holocaust, Chabad played a unique and sometimes troublesome role. This role is not widely known, although it has been explored in scholarly articles and books, most notably Bryan Mark Rigg's "Rescued From The Reich", published by Yale University Press, and on many blogs such as Failed Messiah.

Lets itemize Chabad's behavior during the Holocaust, drawn largely from Rigg's book (except for #1), so the discussion points will be clear:

1. In the early Summer of 1939, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Schneersohn (here after referred to by the acronym of his name, the Rayyatz), the sixth grand rabbi or rebbe of Chabad-Lubavitch, was asked by parents of several American students about sending their children to study in Chabad's main yeshiva (rabbinical school) in a suburb of Warsaw, Poland. The parents were afraid to send their children because many people believed a war would take place between Germany and its neighbors, including Poland.

The Rayyatz answered that it was safe to send the students and he personally guaranteed the parents that there would be no war.

On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. The Jewish orphanage across the street was hit by German shells. The yeshiva students watched in horror as children's body parts flew through the air.

The Rayyatz, who was based near the yeshiva, fled, leaving his students, including the young Americans, to fend for themselves. Many ended up escaping Europe by tagging along with the Mir Yeshiva, which was able to escape by going to, of all places, Japan.

2. The Rayyatz was rescued in 1940 by the US Government, which had been convinced to act by Chabad followers' claims that the Rayyatz was the "Jewish pope" of all "protestant Jews." The US was able to do this because it was not yet at war with Germany.

When the Rayyatz was brought to safety in Latvia, he asked US officials to go back to Poland and rescue his books, his household goods, and his silver. He made no mention of rescuing his yeshiva students or any other Jews or oppressed minorities.

3. From Latvia, the Rayyatz went to New York City, where he was given a hero's welcome by his followers and others. On disembarking from the ship that brought him to these shores, the Rayyatz declared that America would not be different, meaning that the hasidism and shtetl ultra-Orthodoxy of Eastern Europe would be established here.

The Rayyatz settled in Crown Heights, Brooklyn and began to work with the Vaad Hatzolah, the ultra-Orthodox rescue organization that was, among other things, financially supporting the Mir Yeshiva in Shanghai.

But the Rayyatz had a falling out with the Vaad Hatzolah over money. The Rayyatz expected that whatever amount of money he raised in their name would be used for support or rescue of his followers alone, something no other hasidic rebbe or non-hasidic Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox leader expected. The Vaad Hatzolah used the money where it felt it could do the most good, or where there was the most immediate need, regardless of the affiliation.

The Rayyatz stopped working with the Vaad Hatzolah and launched his own rescue organization which he advertised in Chabad publications distributed throughout the NYC area. The ads stressed the need to save the lives of those Jews trapped in Europe.

But Chabad-Lubavitch had little success in saving anyone, far less than the successes of the Vaad Hatzolah.

The Rayyatz continued to raise money for rescue, but he spent that money supporting his Brooklyn yeshiva.

At the same time, the Rayyatz began a campaign attacking the Vaad Hatzolah for working with non-Orthodox Jewish leaders, who he blamed for causing the Holocaust by leading Jews astray, and for what he considered to be "desecration" of Jewish law. That "descration" was raising money on Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, to save lives, something Jewish law not only permits, but mandates.

In those days, the only time large numbers of Jews could be reached quickly was on Shabbat and Jewish holidays when they congreagated in synagogues. Leading rabbis allowed the Vaad Hatzolah to raise funds during prayer services and many rabbis, including hasidic rabbis and other ultra-Orthodox rabbis, would send their congregants home to write checks or get money, and have then immediately return to the synagogue where a Vaad Hatzolah representative would collect the money and take it to the Vaad Hatzolah office. This involved multiple violations of Shabbat.

But Jewish law has an overriding factor that trumps Shabbat law and most other Jewish laws, saving life. In fact, Jews are mandated under Jewish law to violate Shabbat to save lives.

The Rayyatz criticized the Vaad Hatzolah's efforts, claiming they would only make things worse and that only a full return of Jews to strictly keeping the Torah's commandments and Jewish law would bring the messiah who would then save the Jews of Europe. Earthly efforts like the Vaad Hatzolah's would not be effective, the Rayyatz insisted, and would delay the coming of the messiah.

4. During the war, the Rayyatz wrote letters to US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. While he mentioned the war and his own rescue facilitated by the US, the Rayyatz never asked the president to do anything to help the Jews of Europe let alone rescue anyone.

The Chabad Rebbe "Justified" The Holocaust:

A "Surgery" Necessary To Save The Jewish People

Article reprinted from Haaretz: G-d as surgeon by Yehuda Bauer

The Chabad-Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson described the Holocaust by comparing G-d to a surgeon who amputates a patient's limb in order to save his life.

The panel discussion on "Haredim and the Holocaust" recently (May 2007) aired on Israeli TV Channel 1 should have included the views of the Lubavitcher Rebbe (Chabad's so-called "King Messiah"), Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

On the subject of the Holocaust, the Rebbe wrote as follows: "It is clear that 'no evil descends from Above,' and buried within torment and suffering is a core of exalted spiritual good. Not all human beings are able to perceive it, but it is very much there. So it is not impossible for the physical destruction of the Holocaust to be spiritually beneficial. On the contrary, it is quite possible that physical affliction is good for the spirit" ("Mada Ve'emuna," Machon Lubavitch, 1980, Kfar Chabad).

Schneerson goes on to compare G-d to a surgeon who amputates a patient's limb in order to save his life. The limb "is incurably diseased ... The Holy One Blessed Be He, like the professor-surgeon...seeks the good of Israel, and indeed, all He does is done for the good.... In the spiritual sense, no harm was done, because the everlasting spirit of the Jewish people was not destroyed."

The Rebbe's stance, therefore, is clear: The Holocaust was a good thing because it lopped off a disease-ravaged limb of the Jewish people - in other words, the millions who perished in the Holocaust - in order to cleanse the Jewish people of its sins.

There is logic in this theology: If G-d is indeed omnipotent, knows everything and controls the world ("G-d presides over the trials of 6 billion people all day long, every day without a moment's rest"), which implies divine supervision on an individual and collective basis, then the Holocaust took place not only with his knowledge, but also with his approval.

Schneerson does not accept the idea of "hester panim," or G-d's face being turned away, to explain why He was not present when 1.5 million Jewish children were murdered. According to some religious Jews, this hester panim was a consequence of man's sins, and, above all, the sins of the Jewish people. Schneerson says that G-d was there, and that he wanted the Holocaust to happen. But because it is inconceivable, in his view, for G-d to commit evil, he portrays the Holocaust as a positive event, all the more so for the Jews.

After this text was published in the summer of 1980, kicking up a storm, Chabad claimed it was based on an inaccurate Hebrew translation of talks that the Rebbe delivered in Yiddish. The Rebbe, they said, had no idea his remarks were being published. It seems hard to believe Schneerson would not go over every word published in his name, let alone a text put out in Hebrew by Machon Lubavitch in Kfar Chabad.

In fact, there is a document written by the Rebbe himself, in Hebrew, which bears his statements about the Holocaust. The late Chaika Grossman, a leader of the underground in the Bialystok ghetto, who survived the war and served as a Knesset member for several terms, published an article in Hamishmar newspaper on August 22, 1980, quoting Schneerson and expressing her profound shock at his words. On August 28, 1980, the Rebbe sent her a reply on his personal stationary. The letter, apparently typewritten, contains a number of corrections in his own handwriting, and is signed by him. In it, the Rebbe confirms everything in the published text.

His remarks, Schneerson explained, were based on the Torah. Hitler was a messenger of G-d in the same sense that Nebuchadnezzar is called "G-d's servant" in the Book of Jeremiah (chapter 25). The "surgery" he spoke of was such a massive corrective procedure that the suffering (i.e., the murder of the Jews) was minor compared to its curative effect.

I was invited to take part in this television debate, but my appearance was canceled at the last moment, perhaps because of my opinions on the subject. The truth is, there are no "Haredim." There are Haredi groups and Haredi individuals, and their conduct during and after the Holocaust took different forms. Since the Holocaust, Jews have wrestled with this issue and continue to do so. Rabbi Schneerson's views are one of many.

But Chabad is a large and influential Hasidic dynasty. It has a messiah who lived and died, and many look forward to his resurrection. In this respect, Chabad is a kind of semi-Christian movement. Therefore it is important to know what its leader said. The "King Messiah" did not deny the Holocaust. He justified it.

The author is a Holocaust scholar.

[Note: This article was published in Haaretz. Haaretz often changes the url of its articles or pulls them from its website. This appears to have something to do with the architecture of the website. This article is too important to be lost that way.]

Chabad Nazi Conspiracy Theory

Chabad Lubavitch presented a request on August 3rd, 2009, to Yad Vashem to recognize Admiral Canaris, the head of Nazi Germany's Military Intelligence, as a "righteous gentile" for saving Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak Schneerson, the sixth Chabad rebbe. However, Dr. Ephraim Zuroff, director of the Wiesenthal Center in Israel called Chabad's request "problematic" because "it is not fair to judge Canaris by a specific deed when at the same time he was in the upper hierarchy of the Third Reich."

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, owes his life to Major Ernst Bloch and other Nazis, who acting under the direct orders of Admiral Wilhelm Canaris, searched, found, and accompanied the rabbi and about 20 of his relatives and peers in the first-class cabin of a train from Warsaw to Berlin, to avoid being arrested by other Nazis. In the German capital, Schneerson was given over to Latvian diplomats, who brought him to safety in Riga. About a year later, when he finally obtained his visa, he made his way to New York, where he died in 1950. He was succeeded the following year by his son-in-law, Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The big question is: "Why would the Nazis want to send anybody to rescue an ultra-Orthodox Jew from the Nazis?" This is a very unique story. At that time the Nazis were trying to capture and kill all religious Jewish leaders, in particular the Rebbes of all Hassidic sects. So why in the case of the Chabad rebbe, the Nazis wanted to send him to the USA?

And then, what did the Chabad rebbe do when he got to the USA? He never did anything to rescue any Jews from the Holocaust, and he boycotted the fundraising activities of the various Jewish groups who united in their efforts to save Jews from the Holocaust. Chabad started collecting money for "saving Jews from the Holocaust" but spent all the money they raised not for that cause but to build their "educational" institutions in New York, including their 770 Eastern Parkway Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters.

The Chabad rebbe then justified the Holocaust by saying that the 6 million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust, including 1.5 million Jewish children, died because they were "bad Jews". Apparently, the only "bad Jew" in Europe was rescued by the Nazis and sent to the USA to continue his evil activities against the Jews. It is really very interesting to note that the leading Rabbis today say that Chabad is not Jewish, that Chabad is an evil messianic cult, and that Chabad has become like the Nazis.

The hard historical facts indicate that Chabad is what it is today thanks to the Nazis who rescued the sixth Chabad rebbe and sent him to the USA, and thanks to the Holocaust, which enabled Chabad to finance their "educational" institutions in the USA. The seventh Chabad rebbe also moved to New York thanks to the Holocaust, otherwise he would have stayed in Paris living the secular life he had been living since he was 17 years old when he abandoned Chabad together with his wife and other relatives. So now you know, all Chabadniks in their next "farbrengen" (joyous gathering) can do a "lechaim" (raise a toast) to all the Nazis who made Chabad what it is today, because without their help, Chabad would probably not exist today.

A Final Note: Why did people participate in, authorize, or tacitly accept the killing during the Holocaust? And why do people participate in, authorize, ignore, or tacitly accept the crimes of the Chabad Mafia today?

Obedience!

Stanley Milgram was one of a number of post-war psychologists and sociologists who tried to address why people obeyed immoral orders in the Holocaust. Milgram's findings demonstrated that reasonable people, when instructed by a person in a position of authority, obeyed commands entailing what they believed to be the death or suffering of others. These results were confirmed in other experiments as well, such as the Stanford prison experiment.

Ironically, and regretfully, Chabad uses the same psychological methods and mind control techniques as the Nazis did... And as the Islamist terrorists do today... The truth must be told, because it's much more important to protect the lives of innocent Jewish children, than to protect a very dangerous religious cult, a gang of criminals, drug dealers, and child abusers, fake Jews who are disguised as Rabbis, and who commit crimes against children...

Functionalism versus Intentionalism

A major issue in contemporary Holocaust studies is the question of functionalism versus intentionalism. The terms were coined in a 1981 article by the British Marxist historian Timothy Mason to describe two schools of thought about the origins of the Holocaust. Intentionalists hold that the Holocaust was the result of a long-term masterplan on the part of Hitler and that Hitler was the driving force behind the Holocaust. Functionalists hold that Hitler was anti-Semitic, but that he did not have a masterplan for genocide. Functionalists see the Holocaust as coming from below in the ranks of the German bureaucracy with little or no involvement on the part of Hitler. Functionalists stress that the Nazi anti-Semitic policy was constantly evolving in ever more radical directions and the end product was the Holocaust.

The Sick Chabad Ideology is Evolving

in a Similar Way to the Sick Nazi Ideology...

Recently, a synthesis of the two schools has emerged that has been championed by such diverse historians such as the Canadian historian Michael Marrus, the Israeli historian Yehuda Bauer and the British historian Ian Kershaw that contends that Hitler was the driving force behind the Holocaust, but that he did not have a long-term plan and that much of the initiative for the Holocaust came from below in an effort to meet Hitler's perceived wishes. Source: The Holocaust

The Chabad Rebbe was the driving force behind his messianic movement, but much of the initiative for Chabad crimes today come from his followers in an effort to meet their Moshiach's wishes...

You draw your own conclusions...

Contest: A $100,000 US Dollar prize will be paid to anyone who can find even one respectable Israeli Rabbi who says that Chabad is Jewish. You will never find any such Rabbi, but try to find it anyway as an educational exercise if you still think that Chabad is Jewish.

!!! CHABAD IS BAD FOR THE JEWS !!!

!!! JUST SAY NO TO CHABAD !!!

Disclaimer: Please conduct your own investigation about the issues mentioned in this website. This website is only a brief summary of the problems with Chabad. For more information, please talk to your local community Rabbi. Also, if you really care about being Jewish, come live in Israel and study Judaism.

Copyright Notice: According to Jewish Law, it is a Mitzva, a religious obligation, to provide this information to every Jew in the world, in order to protect Jewish children from Chabad, and to save Jewish lives and Jewish souls from being destroyed by Chabad. Therefore, permission is granted to copy and reproduce all of the information found on this website in any form and publication, including any website or blog, and to translate it to any language. The only requirement is that you mention that the information was obtained from this website, and in the case of internet pages, please add a link back to this website.

The Jewish People have a big problem. This problem is an organization known as Chabad, Chabad-Lubavitch, or Lubavitch. This website describes this problem, and tries to prevent additional Jews from becoming "Victims of Chabad."

This website was created by Jews for Jews. If you are not Jewish you may not understand what is being presented. If you are Jewish and you do not understand, then you should consult with your local Orthodox (non-Chabad) Rabbi, and do your own research about these issues.

What is Chabad? Chabad is a religious cult and a criminal organization. Why is this a problem for the Jews? Chabad poses as an Orthodox Jewish group. They say they are more religious, more strict in their religion, than regular Orthodox Jews.

In reality, Chabad's ideology is NOT Jewish. In Israel, Chabad is considered by the most important Rabbis as a religion different from Judaism. Chabad is a different religion. Chabadism is NOT Judaism.

So, why is this bad for the Jews? Chabad is a criminal organization. Chabad is mostly involved in white collar criminal activities such as financial fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Chabad has also been linked to various Jewish child abuse cases

When these criminal activities are discovered and exposed to the public, and because Chabad poses as a Jewish organization, anti-Jewish hatred is created. That is, Chabad creates anti-semitism in the world.

Also, many of Chabad victims are Jewish. Mostly, Jewish children. Chabad runs several schools around the world. The objective of these schools is NOT to provide a good Jewish education for their students. The objective of these schools is to MAKE A PROFIT at the expense of the Jewish children.

A Chabad school is NOT a safe place for Jewish children

In fact, everything and anything Chabad does, they do to MAKE A PROFIT. Chabad Rabbis are known to have millions of dollars in their offshore bank accounts resulting from, among other things, donations.

This facts explain the advice that many important Rabbis have been giving us for the past few decades:

DO NOT PUT YOUR CHILDREN IN A CHABAD SCHOOL,

EVEN IF THEY OFFER YOU FREE TUITION

IF YOUR CHILDREN ARE NOW IN A CHABAD SCHOOL,

REMOVE THEM IMMEDIATELY

NEVER GIVE ANY MONEY TO CHABAD,

NEVER GIVE ANY DONATIONS TO CHABAD

BOYCOTT ALL CHABAD PROJECTS, AND

AVOID PRAYING IN A CHABAD TEMPLE

Chabad-Lubavitch is a religious cult from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York. Chabad-Lubavitch thrives in areas with large numbers of assimilated Jews, who are ignorant about Judaism, so they can teach them their ideology.

Chabad-Lubavitch is also an international organized crime syndicate that strangles free enterprise and raises the level of violence, fraud, and corruption in various cities in the USA, and across the world.

What to do? First, DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO A CHABAD SCHOOL. NEVER! If your children are now attending a Chabad-Lubavitch school, remove them IMMEDIATELY and send them to a regular Jewish school, a non-Chabad school. Also, NEVER GIVE ANY MONEY TO CHABAD. If you want to give charity, give to a Jewish organization, not to Chabad.

IF YOU LOVE YOUR CHILDREN,

DO NOT PUT THEM IN A CHABAD SCHOOL

Advice from the Rabbis for those living outside of Israel, "A Jewish child should always be sent to a private Jewish school. A family living in a place where there are no Jewish schools, should move to a Jewish community with good Jewish schools. A family that has no money to send their children to a private Jewish school should move to Israel, where all schools are free, and send their children to a religious school there. A Jewish child should NEVER be sent to a Chabad school because a Chabad school is NOT Jewish. In the USA it's better to send a child to a public school rather than a Chabad school."

DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO A CHABAD SCHOOL. NEVER !!!

Hidden camera reveals what Chabad teaches children

Chabad Children Salute Invisible Rebbe Moshiach

THIS IS NOT JUDAISM !!!

CHABAD-LUBAVITCH IS NOT A JEWISH ORGANIZATION, KEEP

YOURSELF, YOUR CHILDREN, AND YOUR MONEY, AWAY FROM IT!

In this website we try to provide a simple explanation as to why Chabad is bad for the Jews. At the same time, we call on all Chabad Rabbis to abandon their Chabad ways and come back to the Jewish People. Make no mistake, Chabad is a religious cult and a criminal organization. Chabad is bad for the Jews.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THE GDOLEI HADOR:

("Gdolei Hador" means "Great Rabbis of the Generation")

WE CALL UPON EVERY RABBI IN EVERY JEWISH COMMUNITY IN THE WORLD TO EDUCATE AND TELL THEIR COMMUNITY THAT CHABAD IS NOT JEWISH.

WE CALL UPON EVERY PRINCIPAL IN EVERY JEWISH SCHOOL IN THE WORLD TO EDUCATE AND TELL THEIR STUDENTS THAT CHABAD IS NOT JEWISH.

WE CALL UPON EVERY JEWISH FATHER AND JEWISH MOTHER IN THE WORLD TO EDUCATE AND TELL THEIR CHILDREN THAT CHABAD IS NOT JEWISH.

THIS IS ALREADY BEING DONE IN ISRAEL AND MANY OTHER PLACES. CHABAD HAS GONE TOO FAR.

EXPEL CHABAD FROM YOUR COMMUNITY NOW,

BEFORE THEY CAUSE ADDITIONAL HARM

This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s attitude towards Adolf Hitler

Netanyahu says Hitler didn't want to kill the Jews, but a Muslim convinced him to do it

This is from Jana and Steven ben=Noon from Israeli News Live

Beware of Noahide laws

