Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
duck's avatar
duck
4h

hard to find words to describe this, "drumpf, white house, god" ....thankfully the pasted title tells You :0/

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/trumps-spiritual-advisor-paula-white-says-to-say-no-to-president-trump-would-be-saying-no-to-god/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture