Shanghai UNEFFECTED by falls in the silver futures market in the West
The Shanghai market opened after a decline in paper gold in New York
Everyone likes to heap on AI Asian guy because it is AI, he’s Chinese (CCP) and prolific. But they haven’t been able to say what is wrong in his arguments.
IT’S OFFICIAL: Beijing’s Silver Bombshell Drops While Markets Sleep - $80 Loading
This chart is SUPER-important
Silver panic! Manufacturers fear closure of production lines if silver can’t be sourced
The silver market is showing signs of severe shortages. COMEX will probably raise margins to try and stop the price rising. But manufacturers don’t care about price. They just can’t shut down their production lines. They will have to get the silver at any price.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE SILVER PRICE ON MONDAY?
hard to find words to describe this, "drumpf, white house, god" ....thankfully the pasted title tells You :0/
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/trumps-spiritual-advisor-paula-white-says-to-say-no-to-president-trump-would-be-saying-no-to-god/