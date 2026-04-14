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Jiang Xueqin: The Iran War & the Battle for the Petrodollar

SNEAKO X Professor Jiang X Aleksandr Dugin | Full Interview

In what has become the Clown Show of the world, the President of the United States just announced ANOTHER “two-week deadline” for Iran to negotiate a deal.

President Donald Trump, from the White House, just set a new 2-week deadline for Iran to make a deal, warning the situation “won’t be pleasant” if Iran does not agree by April 27.”

Most rational people have already come to realize that all Iran has to do is . . . . . nothing. By the Strait of Hormuz being closed, the economic destruction to the world is doing far more than anything Iran could do on its own. And they KNOW IT!

Want proof they know it? Here. Look:

That price for fuel means the complete economic collapse of the entire planet. No one will be able to afford fuel. No one will be able to afford food.

Everything . . . . all commerce . . . . stops.

That is what we all face if this Clown Show continues.

China’s Minister of Defense Admiral Dong Jun said publicly today “We are committed for peace & stability in the world.

We are monitoring the situation in the middle east. Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of Strait of Hormuz.

We have trade & energy agreements with Iran. We will respect & honor them and expect others to not meddle in our affairs.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and it is open for us.”

UPDATE 1:29 PM EDT --

China has now explicitly warned the United States, by name, “NOT to block/intercept Chinese ships/tankers, or face consequences that could potentially include military.”