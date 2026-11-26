I am taking things very easy today.

In the past few days I have had several things happen.

I had Zorin OS successfully installed on my iMac and was taking it back to the car balanced on my walker when for some reason it slipped off onto the pavement and the screen was cracked.

I used it routinely for some days before taking it back to the shop when the power cord got caught in the chair I was sitting in and while wheeling myself backwards it once more fell to the ground.

That was it.

The computer shorted when I plugged it in and took our electricity out for a while.

I then bought a second-hand PC with Linux Mint pre-installed.

It took me some time to work out how to assemble the parts on my PC, (I

have to say that compared with the iMac HP are in the stone age).

I then laboriously got everything sorted out, creating chaos around me and now have Linux Mint working!

But I have to rest.

I have to point out that I went down to a local PC repair shop to try and get the computer assembled.

While trying to clearly explain things I was constantly interrupted with long-winded explanations of how I could get insurance on my ancient Mac (of course with his help).

Once I realised that he was going to charge me $90 to click a few components into place and charge me exorbitant rates for a job of installing Zorin18 - something that would take 4 days (although I could pay extra for him to do the job more quickly, I politely backed out of the shop.

In short, the very nice old chap, clearly past his prime, was everything I have been describing in recent articles.

Probably jabbed to the hilt I cannot understand how he stays in business.

Possibly because he is dealing with customers much like myself.

Finally, I have to say that everything I do - write an article, set up a computer - comes with a large price - cognitively and symptomatically - and I have to take long rests.

All this by way of explaining what it costs me to do what I do.

But then, what would I, or could I do otherwise?

I’ve long since swallowed the red pill so I am in this for the duration.