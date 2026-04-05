"Serious"western media is shameless
A word about “serious” western media
I opened up this article from the Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/05/propaganda-f-15-crew-rescue-downing-reminder-iran-fight-back-donald-trump
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/05/propaganda-f-15-crew-rescue-downing-reminder-iran-fight-back-donald-trump
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Sharp observation. Would it be fair to say that most mainstream media are just a little biased in their assessment? One wonders what sources they are drawing on..