The situation between India and Pakistan seems to be growing worse by the hour.

Today in Pakistan, dozens of self-propelled 155mm Howitzers were seen on the roads 80km from the India Border, heading toward the India border.

Pakistan has deployed HALF of their F-16 fighter Jets to Pasni Airfield in the far south east of Pakistan, which is about 780 miles from India's capital city, Mumbai.

The ferry range of an F-16 is about 2,002 miles. Therefore, from Pasni, the Pakistan F-16's would have enough fuel to fly toward India's capital city, Mumbai, deploy their bombs or missiles, engage India fighter jets (very briefly) and still make it back to Pasni, Pakistan on one tank of fuel.

Pakistan has also deployed additional fighter squadrons in the Karachi area.

Warships have been deployed at sea to evade a possible attack and launch a counterattack.

Worst of all, Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Shariff (Image atop this story) appeared on Pakistan television (PTV) and publicly told India "We have 130 nukes aimed at you."

Pakistan is a client state of China, but also does "dirty work" for the U.S.

India is allied with the U.S.

So if a conflict erupts between Pakistan and India, it is actually a proxy war between the US and China.

I spoke to a nuclear scientist today and asked him what would it mean to the planet if both India and Pakistan let-loose with all their nukes, with Pakistan having about 170 and India having about 180.

The scientist, who asked not to be named because of the agency he works for, told me "The planet will get a small dose of radiation as the fallout drifts into the stratosphere. The radiation will circle the planet within about ten days. It will be a very mild radiation and will dissipate quickly."

He went on to say "The real problem with this is if both countries target their cities; the rubble will burn ferociously for miles and miles around the cities, spewing soot into the air. So much soot can go into the air, that it will actually have a slight effect on the amount of sunlight that can get to earth's surface.

The soot can be expected to cause planet-wide temperature reduction of one to three degrees Celsius. That temperature reduction would cut the food-growing-season by HALF.

With only half the food crop being produced, global famine will erupt; people will be killing each other to get food."

A remark by the country’s railways minister underscores rising tensions after terrorists gunned down 26 people in Kashmir

A military parade featuring missiles marking Pakistan Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2024. © Global Look Press / Ahmad Kamal/XinHua/Global Look Press

Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has threatened India with a nuclear strike amid growing tensions between the neighboring countries. It follows a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir region on Tuesday that left 26 tourists dead.

In a televised address on Sunday, Abbasi reminded India that Pakistan possesses numerous missiles and 130 nuclear warheads, which are “not for display.”

“Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you,” the official stated.

Commenting on New Delhi’s decision on Wednesday to unilaterally suspend the key water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty, Abbasi charged that “if they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war,” echoing previous statements by Pakistani officials.

India, in turn, asserted earlier this week that the suspension would remain in place “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

New Delhi has never before suspended the treaty, which regulates river systems that impact millions of lives in both countries.

The already acrimonious relations between the two nuclear powers further soured on Tuesday, when several gunmen killed 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese national in Baisaran Valley, a popular destination in the Kashmir region.

India was quick to accuse its neighbor of aiding militant infiltrations in Kashmir – an allegation Pakistan strongly denies.

The Resistance Front, a militant group allegedly linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. Indian police say that two of the suspects are Pakistani nationals.

On Wednesday, New Delhi downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled Pakistani diplomats and closed the land border with its neighbor.

Islamabad responded in kind, reiterating its accusations that India oppresses the majority-Muslim population of Kashmir.

According to NDTV, Indian and Pakistani troops have exchanged fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir for a third night. The LoC is the de facto boundary between the countries. Indian security forces are also reportedly conducting anti-terrorist raids on their side of the border.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this week, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the confrontation with India could escalate into an “all-out war” with a potentially “tragic outcome,” given that both nations are nuclear powers. He also alleged that New Delhi had staged the deadly incident earlier in the week.

