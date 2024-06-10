Share this postSelf-assembling Hydrogel Nanotechnology found in PEPSI.seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSelf-assembling Hydrogel Nanotechnology found in PEPSI.Robin WestenraJun 10, 20246Share this postSelf-assembling Hydrogel Nanotechnology found in PEPSI.seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Sharehttps://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1800278726531285086?t=UFlZxrzMlVfI00hIaymRHA&s=096Share this postSelf-assembling Hydrogel Nanotechnology found in PEPSI.seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share
So disturbing!
Warned everyone years ago about the aspartame in the ingredients and how it causes you to put on weight rapidly, instead of reducing it. Think this evidence should finally convince them.