The 2024 Democratic National Convention opened yesterday in Chicago. Both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden delivered their swan songs as they fade away from the center of American politics.

Before Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss politics, TruNews wants to focus your attention on something far more serious than whatever AOC and Joe Biden said last night.

QUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 7.2 HITS OFF COAST OF RUSSIA'S KAMCHATKA REGION.

One of Russia’s most active volcanoes has erupted, spewing plumes of ash 5 kilometers (3 miles) into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggering a “code red” warning for aircraft.

The Shiveluch volcano began sputtering shortly after a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Kamchatka’s east coast early Sunday, according to volcanologists from the Russian Academy of Sciences. They warned that another, even more potent earthquake may be on the way.

https://tru.news/ShiveluchVolcanoErupted

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Kamchatka Saturday, with epicenter located in Pacific Ocean, approximately 108 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of around 6 km

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Kamchatka Saturday, with the epicenter located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 108 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of around 6 km. The earthquake was felt in the regional capital, with magnitudes up to six.

Seismologists from the Russian Academy of Sciences warn of an increased likelihood of an even more powerful earthquake, potentially reaching up to 9.0 magnitude, in the Kamchatka region within the next two days.

Saturday's earthquake caused the Shiveluch volcano, one of the largest active volcanoes in Kamchatka, to erupt, with an ash column spreading 492 km southeast, leading to a "red" aviation danger code in the region.

The Ebeko volcano on the Kurile Islands also erupted, spewing ash 2.5 kilometers high, following the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System did not expect a tsunami for the northwest coast of the United States and Alaska as a result of the earthquake.

Kamchatka, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, has experienced around 60 significant volcanic eruptions in the last 10,000 years due to its intense seismic and volcanic activity. It houses approximately 160 volcanoes, with only around 20 currently active.

Similar strong earthquakes have occurred in Kamchatka in the past, resulting in casualties and tsunamis. In 1952, a submarine earthquake of 9 Richter magnitude caused a tsunami with thousands reported dead.