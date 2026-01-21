Or go HERE

Secret Wellington Hearing: NZ Govt Admits Ignoring Vaccine Harm Data - Barry Young & Steve Kirsch Update on Whistleblower Court Case

@BarryYoungNZ & @stkirsch provide this post-Voir Dire update after the secretive Wellington District Court hearing where the public was barred, and the window in the door covered over.

There will no February court appearance for Barry.

The decision will be notified in documentation.

In February 2026, when the judge publicises his decision, there are two choices: either Barry is deemed to be a “Whistleblower” (Data scrutiny will then possible, and the trial will end), or he will not be deemed to be a Whistleblower and the matter will proceed to full trial (that will require depositions of Health NZ officials and their paid epidemiologists, and a jury will be reminded that NO full analysis of Barry’s record level Data has been completed by Health NZ, even as it pursued this futile case against this brave Whistleblower).

Checkmate either way.

Ruling due February - stay tuned.

Support Barry.@_FreeNZ