The Secret Service has been caught in a lie.

Last Sunday, one day after the Trump assassination attempt, Secret Service spox Anthony Guglielmi insisted that it was an "untrue assertion" that Trump's campaign was denied additional security resources, calling it "absolutely false."

"In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo," he continued in a post on X.

Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Guglielmi doubled down three hours later, telling RealClearPolitics' White House correspondent Susan Crabtree that her report on diverted resources was "very wrong."

What's more, "Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has been under pressure to resign over security lapses at the rally, repeated that denial in a meeting with Trump campaign leadership in Wisconsin on Monday," according to the Washington Post.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the Washington Post reveals that they lied.

Suspected. Now proven. More forthcoming — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 20, 2024

According to the new report, "Top officials at the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied requests for additional resources and personnel sought by Donald Trump’s security detail in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday, according to four people familiar with the requests."

Agents charged with protecting the former president requested magnetometers and more agents to screen attendees at sporting events and other large public gatherings Trump attended, as well as additional snipers and specialty teams at other outdoor events, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive security discussions. The requests, which have not been previously reported, were sometimes denied by senior officials at the agency, who cited various reasons, including a lack of resources at an agency that has long struggled with staffing shortages, they said. Those rejections — in response to requests that were several times made in writing — led to long-standing tensions that pitted Trump, his top aides and his security detail against Secret Service leadership, as Trump advisers privately fretted that the vaunted security agency was not doing enough to protect the former president. The Secret Service, after initially denying turning down requests for additional security, is now acknowledging some may have been rejected. The revelation comes as agency veterans say the organization has been forced to make difficult decisions amid competing demands, a growing list of protectees and limited funding. -WaPo

After WaPo confronted Guglielmi, he said that the agency 'had learned new information indicating the agency’s headquarters may have in fact denied some requests for additional security from Trump’s detail," something he should have probably checked before be lied.

Liar. https://t.co/lgZT0wgmQV pic.twitter.com/zJnXOmOiVA — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 21, 2024 NYT: Secret Service did not assign anyone to watch the warehouses just 140 yards north of where Trump was speaking.



Then as Trump spoke, the Secret Service became “frantic” — aware that something was wrong at those warehouses — but left Trump on stage. pic.twitter.com/1g3l9U9cVe — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the Secret Service tried to block a Trump team request for metal detectors at his son Barron's high school graduation, according to the NY Times.

According to the WaPo report, a Secret Service official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the agency has finite resources, and has to juggle competing demands - particularly for countersnipers, counterassault teams, and teams of uniformed division officers.

So - it appears they gave Trump the Temu team because they were spread too thin.

The Left attacked @dbongino for telling us in real time that the Secret Service spokesman was lying.



Turns out the Secret Service spokesman was lying.https://t.co/NNun0hw9Bw https://t.co/3yjUwcrtfy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

Butler Township calls BS

In response to the Secret Service trying to pin the blame on local PD, Butler Township commissioner Edward Natali said that the Butler Township Pollice Department had no security responsibility at the event - and that there were just seven officers, all assigned to traffic detail.

My god ….



With law enforcement focused elsewhere, a would-be assassin roamed freely outside the perimeter. The only officers who got close to him were ones who left their designated posts to do so.



Their job had been to direct traffic — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) July 20, 2024

On Sunday, Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle (D) called on Kimberly Cheatle to resign in light of the WaPo report.

Director Cheatle must resign immediately.



My statement calling for the resignation of United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle: pic.twitter.com/q0ONU8PlAF — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) July 21, 2024

As The Conservative Treehouse points out, the silence here is deafening...

The biggest question inside the investigation of the Trump assassination attempt, is the thing no one has mentioned. Why have there been no daily press briefings?

Where are the official 10:00am press briefing updates every day on the investigation?

Where are the official press conferences from the Secret Service, FBI and law enforcement answering questions and providing information from the prior days investigative results?

Where are the organized and official updates to let the American people know what has been found out about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump?

The absence of official press briefings has been the dog that didn’t bark.

Instead, the Secret Service, FBI and Law Enforcement have been selectively leaking details, testing what would be and would not be accepted, and we have only seen controlled snippets of information.

Much of the information within those leaks has been lies, sometimes absurd in their construct, pushed through a generally incurious media.

Smart people have noted the absence of the official public information process indicates something very sketchy in the background. [ie. the dog that didn’t bark]

The attempted assassination of President Trump is a big deal; perhaps one of the biggest events in recent history. There is massive public interest.

If ordinary procedures and protocols were being followed, we would have official daily updates at scheduled press conferences, and the media would be able to present questions based on presented information. The absence of these press briefings told us something that is not good. But perhaps today, we find out why.

And what's this now?

Maria Bartiromo says a man in a grey suit climbed the ladder while police were taking pics of Thomas Crooks’ body & gave them a number to send the pics to



Police thought the man was Secret Service, but he wasn’t



This story keeps getting more unbelievable pic.twitter.com/1GMT2REJbp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 21, 2024

Senator Ron Johnson: A SECOND SHOOTER — And a Mystery ATF Agent that’s Now Gone Dark! • July 13, Secret Service did not attend the 9am Security meeting with Local Law Enforcement —— Law Enforcement wasn’t even on the same security channel —— The Sniper and Swat teams weren’t on the same channels as patrol officers, or Secret Service • At 10:30am in the morning, the local PD team told to secure the perimeter of the AGR building. —— no one told them where to go, so they set up on the 2nd floor. • At 5:14pm ET, The Local Sniper Team took photos of the Shooter, Crooks, in the AGR building. —— why wasn’t he intercepted? —— the photo(s) were taken at 5:14pm ET, and Trump was shot at 6:11pm ET • A Preliminary report will be released to solicit more eye witness testimony. — if you have any videos, save it!

A SECOND SHOOTER? — Was it one rifle? Was it more than one? — there were three distinct shots early on, followed by another five more rapidly five… how do explain that? “I’ve seen things from experts that cause us to question the FBI saying there was a single shooter.”

A MYSTERY ATF AGENT THAT’S GONE DARK! • The Sniper team was the first to go on the roof and began taken pictures of the dead body. — Someone in a suit approached them and told them to send those photos to an ATF Agent… — “I thought this was very strange.” — No one even asked him for credentials. They thought it was Secret Service — They tried to call the ATF Agent, BUT NOW HE’S GONE DARK!!!!! They cannot find him. WTF!!!! Why in the hell was the Local Law Enforcement being told to send photos to the Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Agency? Why has the ATF Agent gone Dark??

Washington, DC is leaking like a sieve with rumors that Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle will RESIGN Monday.

Apparently, she got told by a number of Senators and other officials at the Republican National Convention that she needs to be out before the SHTF.

In particular, her demand that the Secret Service have thirty percent FEMALE agent recruits, her refusing several prior requests for additional security from President Trump and his staff, and her substituting Homeland Security Guards for Secret Service Agents at the Butler, PA rally where Trump got shot.

It is RUMORED the Senators told her she will be painted as "incompetent" in front of the entire country in televised hearings, and when that happens, any chance she may have for a private sector job, would literally vanish overnight.

Of course, Washington, DC leaks rumors about lots of different things, all the time. Some turn out to be true, others not.

We'll see if this rumor is true.