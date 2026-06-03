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https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15654471/cia-weather-control-files-exposed.html

A NOAA Whistleblower Just Confirmed What This Researcher Has Been Saying for 17 Years

n 1996 they rolled out large-scale domestic spraying operations over American skies. Now a NOAA whistleblower named Justin Maybee has filed a lawsuit alleging that government employees were deliberately destroying historical weather data to build the case for more geoengineering.

Peter Kirby breaks down the Hegelian dialectic at play, wreck the weather, hide the proof, then sell the solution, and tells you exactly where to go and what to do right now. Three federal bills are on the table. The window is open. Don’t waste it.



Watch the full interview: