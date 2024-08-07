FBI, State Police spent hours at Bethlehem residence of former UN weapons inspector; Ritter, whose passport was seized in June, denies violations

BETHLEHEM — FBI agents and State Police on Wednesday descended on the home of Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector who in June had his passport seized by the U.S. Department of State as he attempted to fly to Russia for a conference.

Shortly before noon, marked State Police vehicles and unmarked law enforcement cars lined up near Ritter’s Dover Drive home. Just before 5 p.m., authorities carried more than two dozen boxes out of the house.

After the agents and officers drove away, Ritter emerged from the home and briefly spoke with reporters. Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt with an image of the character Inigo Montoya from the 1987 fairy tale comedy “Princess Bride” on it, Ritter said the investigators were there to execute a search warrant “related to concerns apparently the U.S. government has about violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.” That federal law requires individuals and entities that represent foreign interests in the United States to register with the Department of Justice and disclose their activities.

Ritter said the search warrant allowed agents to look for electronic equipment in his home. “They were clearly interested in communications that I’ve had with people related to the work that I do,” Ritter said. “That’s all I can say about it. It’s up to them to review it.”

Ritter maintains an active online presence, writing articles critical of U.S. foreign policy toward Russia and appearing on podcasts friendly to his views.

He said he has nothing to hide and that he cooperated with investigators.

“There’s no doubt that I’m being targeted because of statements I’ve made about U.S. policy in Ukraine, I’m being targeted because I have made an effort to try and improve relations between the United States and Russia to bring about arms control to bring about peace,” Ritter said.

He said he has no ill will toward the agents who carried out the search but that “I do have complaints against the personnel who caused this to happen. This has a chilling effect on free speech, the idea that you have a free speech right in America but when you execute in a manner that the U.S. takes exception to and they launch a search warrant, that’s an intimidation factor.

“I can say that I am not intimidated and I will continue to speak out and I will continue to do what I do because that’s my responsibility as an American citizen,” Ritter said.

The FBI confirmed “law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” but declined further comment. State Police said troopers were aiding the investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Sarah Ruane arrived at Ritter’s house just before 4 p.m. and told the assembled media that no one was in custody and that she could not provide information beyond the bureau’s initial statement. She was seen speaking with an FBI attorney at the scene before entering the house.

WNYT-NewsChannel 13 first reported on the raid.

On Tuesday, Ritter posted a photograph of himself on X — the website formerly known as Twitter — alongside independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been in an Albany courtroom this week while lawyers argue over whether he should be allowed on the November ballot in New York.

“Burgers with Bobby!” wrote Ritter, a repeat guest on Kennedy’s podcast. The photo appeared to be taken at a restaurant across from Albany Medical Center Hospital.

When asked after his court appearance Wednesday why he met with Ritter, Kennedy said: “Because I admire his stance on foreign policy and I’m trying to keep this country out of a nuclear war.”

Statement from @RealScottRitterabout today's @FBI harassment. Join us live on X Friday night at 8 PM ET, as usual. We just need to replace Scott's computer, because the scoundrels confiscated it (and his phone).