Scott Ritter on the western attack on Russia
Robin Westena
Nov 20, 2024

I THOROUGHLY recommend you watch this analysis from Scott Ritter
Scott Ritter: Is the West's Ukraine Gamble Leading Us to Nuclear War? - IDF on the Brink in Lebanon!
Insanity