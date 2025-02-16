I’ve never heard of Sabby Sabs before but I have to say this was the most informative interview with Scott Ritter I’ve heard in a while and brought great clarity at a time when I was starting to lose a clear sense of what is happening.
Much recommended.
Scott Ritter: Trump Is PLAYING A Different Game (Interview)
Thanks for finding and posting this Robin. Excellent interview.
I figured when I saw it was about an hour long that I’d watch just a bit but once I started, stayed right to the end. Great insights.