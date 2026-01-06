Trump wants Venezuela’s oil

Jan 05, 2026

Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, said in an interview on Saturday that the U.S.’s swift capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appeared too easy and raised the possibility that the CIA paid off key members of the country before the military intervention occurred.

Ritter told Judge Andrew Napolitano that President Donald Trump seemed to have created a “made-for-TV” narrative: the U.S. military under Trump is the strongest in the world, and it captured the bad guy in a lightning-fast intervention.

“We don’t want to dig into how this was so easy,” he said. “How the CIA probably paid hundreds of millions of dollars, directly or indirectly, to the political elite, including the military and security forces of Venezuela, to step aside and let us do this staged event. Because this was a staged event. You don’t go in with two troops of Delta Force into a hostile capital city and launch an assault of this nature unless everything was cleared in advance. That’s the quickest way to lose 35 Delta troops. No. They went in, it was cleared hot to go in, it was a permissive environment, they got their made-for-TV moment, and then they left.”

Ritter said there also seemed to be some element of collaboration with Maduro because he went too willingly.

“So maybe there’s something here where they’ll throw this case out and he’ll go into exile in China or Russia or someplace. Who knows?” he said.

The U.S. military carried out an early morning raid on 3 January that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were rushed out of the country and face federal drug charges in New York.

Trump told reporters on Sunday night that his administration is now in charge of Caracas until a transition is in place.

Trump threw cold water on the idea of Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, taking over the country and told reporters that it would be “very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.”

Trump told reporters that the U.S. will have access to the country’s massive oil reserves, and said American companies will “go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

The BBC, citing the U.S. Energy Information Administration, reported that Caracas has about 303 billion barrels’ worth of crude – or about 20 percent of the world’s resources. Trump said these companies will be able to extract “a tremendous amount of wealth” for Americans and Venezuelans.

The Trump administration has been trying to present Venezuela as a country filled with narcoterrorists and Maduro was the head of the enterprise.

The U.S. has been bombing fishing boats in the Caribbean, claiming to stop drugs like fentanyl from reaching the mainland.

That story began to evolve.

James Story, the last U.S. ambassador to Venezuela, said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that Maduro was a “very bad actor sitting on top of the world’s largest known reserves of oil, plus the critical minerals that will fuel the 21st-century economy and he’s in bed with our strategic competitors.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Venezuela must cut ties with Iran, and he accused the country of aiding Hezbollah. He accused Venezuela of cozying up to Iran.

The swift seizure of Maduro occurred just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Florida meeting with Trump. Trump was mocked by Haaretz after the meeting, and the paper said Trump’s speech could have been written by Netanyahu himself.

Trump talked about the growing risk of another war with Iran, and told reporters, “If they continue with their missiles, yes [I support an attack]. With their nuclear, fast,” Trump said.

He continued: “Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again… We’ll knock the hell out of them, but hopefully that’s not happening.”

Coincidentally, reports emerged that there were widespread anti-government protests in Iran just as Netanyahu was visiting the U.S. Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State, posted on X Friday in support of the Iranians taking to the streets, and wished Mossad agents taking part in the protests a happy new year.

“The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence? Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them...,” he posted.

Larry Johnson, the former CIA analyst, told The Trends Journal after the Venezuela invasion that Trump is likely planning for a major war with Iran and will need to secure new oil resources. Iran has warned that it will strike energy infrastructure across the Middle East if there is another large-scale war carried out by the U.S. and Israel.