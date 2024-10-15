Yesterday was a tough day for me.

No immediate attack happened (of course) but it seems to be timed to happen between now and the US election if it happens at all.

This is the latest from Israeli media:

Officials say the strike will be significant and they are preparing for a counter-attack in full coordination with the Americans ; 'Israel and the U.S. see eye to eye'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. that Israel was willing to attack Iranian military targets and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting two officials, to avoid regional war.

Officials in Jerusalem emphasized that the Israeli strike in retaliation for Iran launching 180 ballistic missiles on Israel earlier this month, would be substantial. 'The focus on the Iranian arena is centered on planning the attack. There is no hesitation or delay,' said sources familiar with the matter.

***

What to make of this?

Scott Ritter says it may be a bluff from Netanyahu to extract support from the Biden administration during its last 30 days.

Who knows?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

This, of course is just politics aimed at the local population:

The Biden-Harris administration is giving Israel 30 days to improve humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza or else the US could halt military assistance, according to a letter sent this week to the Israeli military.

The Oct. 13 missive, signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, threatens to pause the delivery of US weapons and aid to Israel unless the Jewish state provides assurance that humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza unhindered, according to the US State Department.

The warning comes as President Biden has spent months voicing his growing frustration with the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has become a major issue among Democratic voters — especially young Democrats — as Election Day looms.

The American officials found that since April, there has been a significant deterioration in the amount of aid entering Gaza despite Israel’s vow to keep food and supplies coming in March.

https://nypost.com/2024/10/15/us-news/biden-harris-administration-threatens-to-withhold-military-aid-to-israel-if-conditions-in-gaza-dont-improve/

Scott Ritter: Is Israel Plotting Its Own Defeat in a Catastrophic War with Iran/Hezbollah?

Scott Ritter: Iran’s New SECRET WEAPON Sends Shock Waves In Israel; Fear Grips US and Arab Nations!

This is Canadian Prepper last night