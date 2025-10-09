Scott Ritter : Can We Trust the Israel–Hamas Deal?

TRANSCRIPT

Judge Napolitano: What is your understanding of phase one of the so-called Trump peace deal, which the president announced Hamas and the Israeli government had agreed to last night?

Scott Ritter: My understanding is that there will be a hostage release — the Israelis that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are currently holding, the living and the bodies of those who have perished, will be turned over to Israeli authorities. The Israelis will be freeing some 1,200 Palestinian hostages or prisoners, whatever term you want to use.

And then Israel will withdraw to, I guess, what is the 70% line — meaning they will withdraw from 70% of Gaza. Once this is done, they move on to the next phases of this ceasefire or peace plan.

Judge Napolitano: Is there a requirement, or a phase — I don’t know what terminology to use — for Hamas to lay down its arms?

Scott Ritter: I believe there is. I believe that part of the agreement that Hamas has signed on includes disarmament. This isn’t the first time the issue has been raised. Hamas has said in the past that it is willing to disarm if certain conditions are met, including Palestinian statehood.

And Hamas has agreed to disarming. The timetable and details are still to be solidified. But, you know, Israel could easily do what it often does — violate ceasefires, lose patience, and resume bombing.

If this agreement is to reach maturity, it requires Hamas to be verifiably disarmed.

Judge Napolitano: Why would Hamas give up the only leverage it has — the hostages and its weapons — in a trust with Israel, which has betrayed that trust regularly, consistently, systematically, and uniformly?

Scott Ritter: Because Hamas wants a Palestinian state. That’s what this has been about — creating the conditions for a Palestinian state. And now Hamas actually has a deal.

People need to put this in perspective. Go back to the days and weeks after October 7, 2023. When initial discussions about a ceasefire were being had, every single demand of Hamas has been met.

This is a Hamas peace treaty. Trump has packaged it and sold it to the Israelis, but Hamas is getting everything it asked for. So why would Hamas do this? Because this is what they’ve wanted all along. The idea that they’re a terrorist organization that exists just to commit violence and destroy Israel is absurd. Hamas has been fighting for a Palestinian homeland, and this agreement creates the opportunity for that.

Judge Napolitano: Does the agreement provide for a Palestinian state? Because Netanyahu has said over and over that it’ll never happen — that he’ll never agree to it. And quite frankly, he knows if he does, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and their colleagues will leave the government.

Scott Ritter: So sad — too bad to be Benjamin Netanyahu. This agreement, if it’s going to reach maturity, requires a pathway to a two-state solution, with international commitments and guarantees, including from the United States and its president.

Of course, Israel always has the option to blow things up and walk away. But I think Israelis understand that they live in different times now.

First, this president has committed tremendous political capital to this — in his imagination, it’s the pathway to a Nobel Peace Prize. He’s not going to let Bibi Netanyahu get in the way.

Second, Netanyahu knows Israeli support in the United States is rapidly eroding. What was once a robust infrastructure of support is now a bare skeleton. Trump himself has acknowledged that Israel doesn’t have the control over Congress it once enjoyed.

Support among key American constituencies — especially the MAGA base — is waning. They’re tired of finding out that America is second to Israel. Netanyahu must be careful. If his coalition collapses, so be it.

But if he joins a viable peace plan that looks lasting, he might form a new coalition — one not dependent on extremists like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, whose politics are premised on perpetual conflict.

Judge Napolitano: President Trump said — I’ll play the clip in a minute — that the United States military was instrumental in getting this agreement. What do you think he meant by that?

Scott Ritter: He’s referring to this “peace through strength” idea — threatening Hamas that there would be “hell to pay,” as if Gaza hasn’t already seen hell many times over. There were movements of American military aircraft into the region — creating a perception of the threat of force.

Trump seems to believe that this is what pushed Hamas into accepting the deal. Let him enjoy his moment — but I’d whisper in his ear: Hamas won. They got everything they wanted.

Thank you, Mr. President — on behalf of Hamas.

Judge Napolitano: Here’s Trump mentioning the military involvement. He mentions a lot of other things, as he often does, but I want your thoughts on this.



Donald Trump (clip):

“We had some tremendous help, as you know, with everybody from Steve Whit and Jared Kushner and Marco, and we had everybody — JD, the whole group was just amazing. And the military was, as you know, very instrumental in getting this done. We have a great military with great leadership. The whole world came together, to be honest — so many countries you wouldn’t even have thought of — they came together. The world has come together around this deal.”

Judge Napolitano: He likes to thump his chest. I guess he still believes he could win the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced tomorrow, Friday, October 10th, at 5 a.m. Eastern.

But I still don’t get this — “the military was very instrumental in getting this done.” Did the president threaten either Netanyahu or Hamas with U.S. military entry into Gaza?

Scott Ritter: Yes — absolutely. Not Netanyahu. He threatened Hamas. “Hell, there will be hell to pay.” Then he deployed military assets accordingly. It was a direct threat to Hamas.

Whether Hamas paid attention is another matter. Trump’s world is simplistic, but beneath it are complex negotiations.

Qatar was instrumental in making this peace deal happen. Hamas was instrumental. The people who negotiated it — the very ones Israel tried to assassinate in Qatar — were central.

When Trump first made his bombastic statements about forcefully evacuating Gaza and turning it into a beachside resort, I said that was an opening gambit. Arab nations countered with their own offer — and that counter-offer forms the heart of this current deal.

There will be no forcible evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza; they will rebuild Gaza.

Trump made compromises too — he initially said Hamas had to go, but Hamas replied that they’d accept a technocratic government and still have a political role. Trump said “Okay,” and that sealed the deal — Hamas’s continued political viability.

So yes, Trump flexed some muscles verbally, but the real negotiations were far deeper and longer.

Judge Napolitano: When the Palestinian hostages — chief among whom is, you know his name, he’s been there for 20 years, he’s the person...

Scott Ritter: Yes — Marwan Barghouti.

Judge Napolitano: When they are freed, what is there for them to come back to in Gaza? Anything but rubble?

Scott Ritter: Gaza’s been destroyed. But you know what’s there? Palestine. They don’t care about marble buildings and resorts — the things Trump and his elites care about.

Gaza is going to be part of a free and independent Palestinian state. That’s what they’re going back to, and that’s what they’ve been struggling for all these years.

Judge Napolitano: Donald Trump, as usual, overplaying his hand, saying he’s brought peace to the world. I can’t resist running this for you, Scotty. This was a phone interview with Sean Hannity last night — cut number 19, Chris.

Donald Trump (clip):

“You know, having the ability to deal with trade, having the ability to use tariffs to help me make a point — the tariffs have brought peace to the world. I’m telling you, they brought peace to the world. Not only here, but with so many other deals. I’ve made seven peace deals — countries fighting for 30, 40, even 130 years — millions of people killed — and I brought peace.”

Judge Napolitano: I’m not sure I understand what he’s talking about. Tariffs have strengthened the East, strengthened BRICS, strengthened the Shanghai bloc, and taught two-thirds of the world they don’t need to engage commercially with the U.S. if they don’t want to.

Scott Ritter: Yeah — he’s verbally dictating the Nobel Peace Prize acceptance letter he wants to receive. He lives in his own fantasy world.

Let’s give credit where due — maybe his tariffs played some part. But really, when he made that early “clear out Gaza” proposal, it forced the Arab world to unite and issue a counter-proposal — and that’s the heart of this deal.

The Arab world has always wanted a deal; the problem was getting Israel to behave responsibly.

Trump’s contribution was that only the U.S. can make Israel behave responsibly — not through sanctions, but through reality. Hamas’s master plan — articulated after October 7th — was to draw Israel into Gaza, expose its brutality, and let world opinion turn. That plan worked.

Trump took advantage of Israel’s declining international support, especially in the U.S., and that’s what brought them to the table.

So yes — Trump can live in his own world, but the actual cause-and-effect here is about waning support for Israel creating panic in Israel.

Why else would Netanyahu twice go on American social media to say, “We didn’t kill Charlie Kirk,” because even the suspicion was stripping aid away?

Why did he urge Americans to deplatform critics of Israel? He didn’t understand that this only alienated people — especially the MAGA crowd, who heard “Israel first, America last.”

So, I think what Hamas did shaped this peace deal more than anything Trump did. The president provided leadership — I’ll give him that.

Judge Napolitano: Scott Ritter, thank you very much. I appreciate you coming on, my friend. All the best — we’ll look forward to seeing you next week.