Listen to what Scott Ritter says with so much passion.

Most of the population is totally clueless - distracted and in denial.

Get right with God!

Scott Ritter and Diane Sare talk about the Ukrainian drone strikes against Russia

Step Back from the Brink of World War III! w/ Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern, Col. Richard Black

June 2, 2025—As you are reading this, financial forces associated with the City of London and Wall Street are careening the world to an appointment with thermonuclear Hell. It is not only sane, but essential, to ask the question: Has the world, with the June 1 attacks “by Ukraine” on four Russian airfields, including the destruction of nuclear-capable aircraft that are part of Russia’s thermonuclear triad, crossed a red line beyond which there lies the immediacy of species-annihilating thermonuclear warfare? During the entire Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, nothing so dangerous as what we are living through right now, ever occurred.

On the eve of the June 2 Istanbul talks, the June 1 Sunday’s destruction of at least 9, and possibly more (the Ukrainians have claimed 40) Russian military aircraft at bases in various parts of Russia (Olenya Airbase in Murmansk, Diaghilev Airbase in Ryazan, Belaya Airbase in Irkutsk, Ivanovo Airbase in Ivanovo) could not have been carried out, various analysts contend, without the supervision of NATO, and the involvement of either Britain, the United States, or both.

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter puts it this way: “This would be the equivalent of a hostile actor launching drone strikes against U.S. Air Force B-52H bombers stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, and B-2 bombers stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.” Consider: What would the United States do if, in a military border dispute with Mexico, that nation, using Russian and Chinese made weapons, satellite, surveillance and guidance systems, and even in-person trainers, blew up even one plane at an American Air Force base?

There is a larger, even more terrifying consideration. The Sunday attack on June 1, somewhat reminiscent of “9/11” in its surprise, coordination and complexity, also begs the question as to whether American President Donald Trump did, or did not know this attack was in the works. In the case that he did not know, we could be witnessing the beginning of a coup against Trump by those who set the attack up. Former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said, “It appears Zelenskyy gave the go-ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear-capable bombers without informing President Trump. (If true that our President was not consulted nor informed, this isn’t simply a breach of protocol, it’s a geopolitical insult and a warning sign…)

Alternatively, if Trump did know about the attack, and authorized it, that would mean that he has given up on a diplomatic relationship with Putin and Russia, and world war would be imminent. In either case, we are heading for war, and fast. And that means, in any case, we will have to mobilize ourselves and your neighbors to “rise up on our hind legs,” declare independence from war insanity, and reverse course by acting like free citizens in the republic of world-history.

We must rise up and stop the deployment of Germany’s Taurus missiles to Ukraine. If, as some journalists believe, they have already been deployed into Ukraine, then the German government must immediately withdraw them. Russia, which lost 27 million people in the Second World War in battles against Germany, would be prepared to destroy the production facilities located in the cities of Germany which made the missiles. Only a New Security and Development Architecture—what China’s President Xi Jinping calls a “Win-Win” dedication to “the benefit of the other”—including development projects such as the LaRouche Oasis Plan for Gaza and Southwest Asia—can forge a narrow path forward and away from species-destroying warfare.

If we do nothing, then the morons of American foreign policy will take over. The psychotic bipartisan charade being carried out by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal right now in Ukraine, is undermining any prospect for peace. “At the heart of their push is a bipartisan sanctions bill, backed by nearly the entire U.S. Senate but still facing uncertain odds in Washington. It would impose 500% tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports—targeting nations like China and India that account for roughly 70% of Russia’s energy trade and bankroll much of its war effort,” wrote Politico.

Graham called it “the most draconian bill I’ve ever seen in my life in the Senate.”

In the age of thermonuclear weapons, war as a means of conflict resolution is suicidal madness. The Global Majority, the nations of Africa, Asia and Ibero-America, want peace through economic development. Civilization will not survive, if it is fought. Yet, there are many in the City of London and Wall Street “billionaires club” that desire perpetual war. We must stop them. The first thing to do, is not to act, but to think. What can you best contribute to reverse this direction?

There are interventions, standing up in public and denouncing those that are perpetuating war in high place; there is street presence, talking to people face to face, and making sure they are not overlooked; there is the appeal to Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, whose first words upon taking his position were “Peace be with all of you” (see link below); there is circulating, studying and working our LaRouche Oasis Plan for Gaza to the United Nations prior to the special session on Palestine (see link below); there is stopping the Blumenthal-Graham sanctions bill from passing the Congress; there is building the International Peace Coalition, a worldwide organization that has met every week for two years. Finally and most importantly, read and comment upon the Ten Principles for a New International Security and Development Architecture, the document, written by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, which inspired the creation of the International Peace Coalition. It falls to this generation to be the one that abolished thermonuclear war, so that humanity might live. Otherwise, we will likely be among the last generations of a human race that looked in the mirror and did not find itself morally fit to survive.

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/06/02/step-back-from-the-brink-of-world-war-iii/

⚡ALERT: Russian Ambassador Just WARNED of a Major NUCLEAR Escalation

Russian Envoy Goes Off: Slams UK Journo & Govt for Using Ukraine To Hide Internal Failure

Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, has warned that Ukraine’s recent drone attacks on strategic bombers deep inside Russian territory represent a “dangerous escalation” threatening global strategic stability.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News, Kelin accused British and American forces of enabling the strikes by supplying advanced targeting data, describing the operation as a coordinated effort beyond Kyiv’s capabilities.

He reiterated Moscow’s position that the operation jeopardizes arms control agreements with the United States and dismissed claims of child abduction, stating that minors were evacuated from active warzones for safety.

Kelin emphasized that while Russia is prepared to continue negotiations, it retains full military supremacy and warned against further provocation from Western powers