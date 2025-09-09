Officials in Tel Aviv say the US president gave the 'green light' for the attack in the allied Gulf country

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu said in a social media post.

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” the statement added.

Reports by Reuters and Al Jazeera say the Hamas delegation survived Israel's assassination attempt. However, sources speaking to Quds News Network say that the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and his office director were killed in the airstrike.

A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 news that Trump greenlit the strike in Qatar. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly had no comment when pressed by reporters.

In response to the bombing of its capital, the Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the Gulf monarchy “strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas.”

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” the statement adds, highlighting that “investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available.”

According to Israel's Channel 14 News, at least 10 Israeli air force jets took part in the attack on the Qatari capital. A report by Israeli Army Radio estimates that “it will take a few more hours to understand who the senior Hamas leaders that were assassinated are and who survived.”

“A meticulously planned assassination, according to the book, with an element of deception. As it seems? A crazy operation. They offered them a deal to return ... They gathered in one place, and the rest became history,” Israeli journalist and analyst for Walla News Amir Bohbot said following the attack.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2025/9/9/live-israel-pounds-gaza-city-as-netanyahu-tells-residents-to-leave-now

Washington, DC – The administration of US President Donald Trump has said it notified Qatari officials before Israel’s attack on Hamas negotiators in Doha, a claim refuted by the Gulf country.

The statement from the White House on Tuesday came hours after the strike on a residential area in the Gulf country’s capital, Doha. Qatar has been a lead mediator in US-backed ceasefire talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

“The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” she said. “However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/9/white-house-says-trump-notified-qatar-ahead-of-israeli-strike-on-hamas