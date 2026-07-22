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Scott Riiter: Iran wipes out scores of U.S. troops
Robin Westenra
Jul 22, 2026
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mcbethsandy
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Thank you, from elderly pensioner, concerned but broke.
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Thank you, from elderly pensioner, concerned but broke.