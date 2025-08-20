Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
9h

So this is finally a reality becuse mainscam reports on it.

This has been a clearly stated concern for five years.

The finding of graphene oxide and nano chips in the initial COVID-19 vaccines, the building of long clots. the patents and the hard work done by many told us nearly half a decade ago.

PRESS THE PRESS UNTIL THE JUICE RUNS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture