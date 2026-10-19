Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
5d

While some schizophrenia may well be demon possession, most is a brain allergy to sugar. A research doctor in Alabama found that connection in the 1970’s. I worked with a man in 1975 with schizophrenia. Got him off sugar and he was fine. His mother owned a restaurant and started bringing him cinnamon toast. Within a few days he was running up and down the street screaming again. His family’s solution? More shock treatments.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture