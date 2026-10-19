I posted an interview that I found very interesting and illuminating.

I have since found another long-form interview with Sean Attwood.

DEMONIC INFLUENCE OVER THE BBC THE PSYCHIATRIC MAFIA, BIG PHARMA AND THE DRIVER BEHIND SCHIZOPHRENIA

What was interesting is that Jerry Marzinsky, someone who has, I believe, a 50-year pedigree in psychiatry has taken the ideas of David Icke, amongst others, and put it into the area of EMPIRICAL science.

He has worked with many paranoid schizophrenics over the years to reach the conclusions that are set out in the article below.

He lays bare the corruption of the medical-industrial complex (Big Pharma) that dates from the infamous Flexner Report which sought to ban forms of healing outside biochemical medicines that have little-to-nothing to restore balance and health but cause long-term harm and make huge profits for corporations - all based on human suffering.

https://imahealth.org/the-flexner-report-and-the-rise-of-big-pharma/

He brings a metaphysical aspect to this - the perceptual manipulation by unseen, low-frequency, demonic entities operating according to David Icke, in the astral realm and dominating the entire mainstream world of media. politics and medicine.

Now that Mr Marzinsky has brought this into the world of empirical science I find the conclusions unquestionable. It is not just “conspiratorial theory”.

A visit to the doctor

One thing that became clear to me on listening is the care that has to be exercised in dealing with mainstream medicine.

The other day, in trying to say how the drug I'm on had instantaneous effect I related a story to my doctor that I never gave a second thought to.

I related that when I was out-to-it in the car during a visit to the farm one of our horses planted herself alongside the car, staring at me for quite some time before moving to the front of the car and moving away when I generated the thought, “Lucy, you can go now”

It was so natural to me and I never gave it a single thought. b

But the response of the doctor stunned me:

You were hallucinating

He completely failed to pick up the main thing I was trying to say.

And this was a broad-minded, sympathetic doctor!

It served as a warning just how easy it is to have the label of “mental illness” attached to you.

Jerry Marzinsky's very informative website .

This is a well put together website with a compilation of articles, videos and other material relating to his work.

https://www.jerrymarzinsky.com/

You can read a compilation of some 2016 articles HERE

And here is a longer article I have extracted.



by Jerry Marzinsky, July 8, 2021

THE PRESENCE OF OTHER WORLDS IN SCHIZOPHRENIA THE PSYCHIATRIC MAFIA INSISTS THE VOICES SCHIZOPHRENICS HEAR ARE HALLUCINATIONS – HALLUCINATIONS DO NOT RUN FIXED, REPEATABLE, PREDICTABLE PATTERNS

One of the most critical aspects of fully recovering from paranoid schizophrenia is for the patient to realize that the derogatory voices they experience are not coming from their minds and do not belong to them! They are energetic invaders and terrorists. They are not generated in the victim’s brain despite the fact that they may sound like the victim’s own thoughts. The voices are interlopers who mix with and masquerade as your thoughts. They don’t want you to know this. They want you to believe that they are your out of 2 control thoughts and that you are crazy and attacking yourself. The thing they fear most is you realizing that they are not your thoughts and do not belong to you at all. They are insertions from a malevolent source.

There are a number of powerful forces blocking your coming to this conclusion on your own. The first is that we are taught from childhood that all thoughts that appear in our minds belong to us. If you are hearing them, who else could they belong to? This is far from the truth. Psychology and psychiatry never ask what thoughts actually are or where they come from. Psychiatry, psychology and the and medical establishment have never researched this topic and also operate on the assumptions that thoughts originate somewhere in the individuals brain. This is akin to saying a radio signal originates within the radio itself. The establishment insists on this misnomer despite the fact that in none of the tens of thousands of autopsies that have been done on human brains has anyone ever found or extracted a thought.

Thoughts are an invisible form of energy akin to radio waves. They are non-physical transmitters of information. They are not physical and are not amenable to physical examination. A reasonable facsimile to the brain would be the transistor radio. Imagine if we were to jump into a time machine and go back four hundred years with a transistor radio that could pick up radio signals from today. While the radio is playing we hand it over to a group of top scientists from four hundred years ago. No doubt they would be as amazed as they would be confused. They would wonder how people and entire bands could fit inside such a small box. No doubt, eventually their curiosity would overcome them and they would begin dismantling the radio in search of the people they could hear inside playing music. Imagine their confusion when after popping off the cover they find no people. They might resort to using a magnifying glass to carefully study the transistors but would find no people despite the fact that they could hear 3 them. Failing to find anyone in there, they might conclude that the radio was a box through which spirits were speaking from another dimension.

The above is pretty good analogy as to how the brain works. You hear a voice inside your head talking to you all the time. You might assume that these thoughts are coming from your brain as that is the only thing inside your skull where you hear them. You actually have the experience of them residing inside your head but if an autopsy were to be done on your brain no thoughts would be found.

To a schizophrenic the voices they hear also sound like they are coming from inside their heads but despite all the studies don on human brains nobody has ever extracted a though. Thoughts are non-physical entities like gravity or a magnetic field. They have certain effects upon the physical universe although they are not physical.

Your brain is akin to a radio receiver. It receives thoughts from different frequencies in different dimensions. The schizophrenic’s tuner has been usurped and their receiver has been captured and tuned to a lower dimensional frequency. They may be able to temporary force a change in this frequency for short periods of time but as soon as they take their attention off focusing on more positive things, some mysterious force takes control and tunes the channel back to the playing of low frequency abusive negative thoughts. Any attempt to force positive thinking eventually fails as this mysterious force consistently changes their tuner back onto a low frequency negative setting resulting in a perceived loss of control of their thought processes. Since they can’t conceive of an external force taking control of their thought processes and conclude that something must be wrong with their brain. Eventually they end up in front of one of the high priests of the psychiatric mafia where this deception is affirmed to be a physical 4 chemical imbalance in their brain. Many at the same time are given the hopeless message that schizophrenia is a life sentence. If you were to ask what lab tests exist to affirm this declaration of a chemical imbalance the psychiatrist would not be able to give you an answer.

They would not be able to give you an answer simply because no such tests exist or have ever existed. What schizophrenic patients don’t understand is that neither the psychiatric mafia nor their big pharma handlers have any proof that schizophrenia is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain. Nor do the psychiatric mafia nor big pharm have any idea which brain chemicals are out of balance or by how much. More suprising still is the fact that they don’t even know what the chemical balance of the human brain is or should be.

The chemical brain imbalance theory of mental illness was completely fabricated by a large pharmaceutical manufacturer back in the 1970’s in an attempt to explain why psychotropic drugs supposedly worked. The chemical imbalance theory was fabricated to quell questions and to promote drug sales. Although lie has long since been disproved this has not stopped big pharma from proliferating this lie. The medical schools have been under the strong influence of Big Pharma since 1910. Tens of thousands of psychiatry students were and still are being programmed with this chemical imbalance deception in medical schools all over the western world and many graduates still believe it to be true. The truth is that there is no chemical imbalance in the brain of schizophrenics that causes schizophrenia. Schizophrenics are told that the only legitimate treatment for psychosis is the mind numbing drugs controlled by the psychiatric mafia. Another inconvenient fact left out by the psychiatric mafia is that these drugs do not cure any psychiatric condition. They merely suppress psychiatric symptoms as long as you feed money into to the machine that sells them. These deceptions proliferated by the psychiatric mafia and their big pharma handlers are a huge 5 impediment to schizophrenics coming to a true understanding of their condition.

Another powerful impediment to the recovery from schizophrenia and many other thought disorders is an assumption society holds and has been taught you since childhood. This includes all members of the mental health establishment. Like most of the rest of the population who were raised with the assumption that all thoughts you experience come from your brain. Their education reinforces this misnomer despite any actual proof. If your brain was akin to a radio, this assumption for the schizophrenic would be akin to your tuning your radio to your favorite station and someone mysteriously sneaking into your living room and tuning it to acid rock every time you leave the room. After this happening for a couple of weeks, you might come to the conclusion that something is wrong with your radio and take it to a repair shop. After examining the device, the radio repairman tells you it works fine and he can’t find anything wrong with the device and the tuner works fine. You take it home, set it to your favorite radio station and the next thing you know it’s playing acid rock again.

The above is very similar to a schizophrenic being sent to one of the high priests of psychiatry to have their tuner checked. After the patient tells the psychiatrist they are hearing strange malicious voices that won’t stop they are told their brain is broken due to a mysterious chemical imbalance. They are then told that the only treatment is a host of mind numbing major tranquilizers. What the high priests don’t tell their patients is that these anti-psychotic drugs are some of the most dangerous used in medicine today and that many who remain on them for an extended period of time will suffer irreparable neurological damage. It’s much more difficult to come to the true conclusion that the voices are not your thoughts when the so called highly trained money grubbing experts are feeding you a lie that they themselves were brainwashed to believe. So to get on a real path to recovery from schizophrenia, 6 the lie you have been fed about your having a chemical imbalance in your brain must be dispelled and discarded. If you don’t believe me, the research is out there. Look it up.

A second complication to the realization that these voices do not belong to the schizophrenic is the fact that since the 1970’s tens of thousands of you have been lied to by the psychiatric mafia and Big Pharma. After decades of failed searches to find a physical cause for schizophrenia in an attempt to legitimize themselves and explain why their drugs worked, big pharma simply made up a physical cause. They were careful to make one up that the general public could not disprove. They backed this lie with a massive propaganda campaign and made sure the universities were teaching this lie and blamed schizophrenia on some mysterious chemical imbalance in the brain of schizophrenics. As a result tens of thousands schizophrenics have been told by the by the psychiatric mafia that the disturbing voices they experience were due to some mysterious chemical imbalance in the brain which victims could do nothing about other than take psychiatry’s mind numbing drugs. The fabrication of a physical cause for schizophrenia gave the appearance of legitimacy to psychiatry’s use of mind numbing psychotropic drugs. This is despite the fact that these drugs cured nothing but merely suppressed psychotic symptoms.

The chemical imbalance theory was a deceptive lie fabricated by big pharma in a failed attempt to come up with some physical reason why their mind numbing anti-psychotic drugs work and an attempt to convince you that there is nothing you can do about this condition other than take their toxic drugs. It was a marketing gimmick to sell more anti-psychotic drugs and it worked. Their drug sales escalated into the billions. With billions in profits they pushed this lie into the the educational institutions via grants and pay offs and are continuing to do so despite the fact that their chemical imbalance theory has long been solidly been disproven. Despite their massive propaganda campaign a chemical imbalance in the brains of schizophrenics has never been found. Matter of fact they have no idea what the chemical balance of the brain actually is or even what it should be. The point here is that the cause of the voices schizophrenics hear are not due to some mysterious chemical imbalance fabricated and proclaimed by the psychiatric mafia and their big pharma puppet masters. It’s a complete fabrication made up by big pharma to sell drugs. They’ve never had any proof of it and still don’t.

So if there is no physiological cause for the voices where do they come from? Most schizophrenics have an uneasy feeling that the voices are not who they are. Schizophrenics as well as the rest of us generally accept the notion that all thoughts that appear in our minds come from and belong to us. Where else could they come from? What they fail to understand is that we experience thoughts in our conscious awareness this does not mean they come from or belong to us. Nobody has ever extracted a thought and put it on an examination table. Thoughts are forms of energy and like radio waves have a frequency. The schizophrenic voices are a very low frequency. Akin to a radio receiver, your brain is a physical receiver of non-physical thought like a radio is a receiver of nonphysical radio waves. If you tore a radio apart you would never find the person who is speaking through it. If you did an autopsy of the brain you would not find who or what was speaking the thoughts you hear. Both radio waves and thoughts are forms of energy with different frequencies.

The voices a schizophrenic hears are of a very low frequency and are consistently negative. They do not come from you. One of the biggest deceptions they attempt to pull of is to masquerade as your own thoughts. The last thing they want you to comprehend is that they are not who you are and they do not belong to you and they are not you. Once you comprehend this you have identified the enemy whose intention is to remain under cover disguised as your thoughts.

So if they sound like your own thoughts

Below is a list of predictable patterns the voices run, but first a short narrative for those who are hearing this for the first time:

We are taught from birth that all thoughts we experience belong to us. This assumption is not true. The establishment has not addressed the question of where thoughts originate. The cure for schizophrenia, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared to be one of the top ten health problems on the planet, will not be found until this question is addressed.

Psychiatry, the medical establishment, and big pharma have proclaimed that the most significant symptom of paranoid schizophrenia, the voices these individuals hear, are unreal hallucinations. They assume this without having done a single scientific study or even a survey to substantiate their position. Any patient who attempts to inform them otherwise is labeled insane and drugged semi-conscious with some of the most dangerous drugs used in medicine today. Few psychiatrists take the time to fully inform their patients of the deleterious side effects of these drugs or the fact that almost 60% of people placed on these neuroleptic drugs for an extended period will suffer irreversible neurological and permanent brain damage.

After studying the voices schizophrenics experience in a number of different psychiatric settings over more than 35 years, and interviewing hundreds of schizophrenics, it has become clear that these voices are not random or meaningless word salad. They speak in full coherent sentences with an intent that is inconsistent with that of their victim. Unlike all other hallucinations, the psychotic voices run a series of unswerving, predictable, and repeatable patterns which are inconsistent with the definition of a hallucination.

These patterns will become self-evident to anyone willing to set aside the establishment’s propaganda and take the time to speak to and listen to what schizophrenics have to say about the voices they experience. These destructive patterns appear to be universal. It's as if they were all made from the same cookie-cutter. The messages the voices impart to their victims are the same for the patients I worked with at a large state hospital in Georgia as they were in a different psychiatric setting some 2500 miles away in Arizona. The following is a listing of the common patterns these voices run. Any phenomena that run predictable, repeatable patterns ARE NOT HALLUCINATIONS. Hallucinations are random; they do not run fixed, unyielding patterns. The question is what is the force that confines, directs, and holds these voices to this series of destructive patterns?

1. NEGATIVITY: The most common and consistent trait of schizophrenic voices is that they are consistently negative, derogatory, insulting, abusive, and destructive. Although they may seem to be positive helpers for short periods they invariably turn on their victims once they gain their trust and begin attacking and telling them awful things about themselves and others.

2. ANTI-RELIGIOUS: The voices are consistently anti-religious. They resist their victim attending church, reading the Bible, or following any other positive spiritual path. They become volatile if the patient repeats the 23rd Psalm, the Lord’s Prayer, or other positive spiritual verses. One patient reported the voices reacted to the repetition of the 23rd Psalm like worms thrown onto a hot frying pan.

3. FOSTER AND CREATE NEGATIVE EMOTION: The voices consistently work toward the creation of a prolonged negative emotional state in their victims including anger, anxiety, paranoia, guilt, and shame. They do this through the insertion of 10 negative thoughts about themselves and others into the thought stream of their victims or telling them to do things that will get them in trouble with others.

4. ENERGETICALLY DRAIN VICTIMS: After the voices attack, schizophrenics commonly report being severely energetically drained. After these attacks, victims report feeling as tired and lethargic as if they have been digging ditches in the hot sun all day. This is despite the fact that they had not done any significant physical work. Several patients reported they could feel their energy being drained during these attacks.

5. THEY GET LOUDER AFTER SUNSET: The voices consistently get louder and more prolonged after sunset becoming most intense between 3 am and 4 am in the morning.

6. THE VOICES GET LOUDER WHEN IGNORED: One of psychiatry’s common recommendations to their patients is to ignore the voices they hear. If they were to take the time to follow up with their own recommendations, their patients would make it clear that when any attempt is made to ignore the voices they get louder.

7. FOSTER SELF-DESTRUCTIVE BEHAVIOR: The voices consistently advise their victim to behave in self-destructive ways that increase conflict, turmoil, and suffering. They sabotage any positive movement on the part of the patient. The intent of the voices is very different from the intent of their victims for themselves.

8. FOSTER ISOLATION: One of their goals is to destroy marriages and positive relationships with friends and others. The ultimate aim of the voices is to get the victim to shut out all others and isolate themselves to eliminate any interference from others who attempt to help the victim. They isolate the victim by inserting 11 negative, paranoid, and destructive thoughts into the individual's thought stream. These thoughts often consist of lies such as people are talking behind your back or plotting against you, or people are just pretending to care about you.

9. DEMAND THE ATTENTION OF VICTIMS: The voices constantly work toward controlling the attention of their victims to increase their control over the victim. They constantly maneuver in a myriad of ways to snag and command the attention of their victim then direct them to behave in a negative, self-defeating, destructive manner.

10. MANEUVER FOR INCREASED CONTROL OVER VICTIMS: The voices steadily battle for increasing control over the individual's mind and actions.

11. GASLIGHTING: The voices are capable of gaslighting, causing their victims to doubt their sanity through the use of psychological manipulation.

12. MANIPULATING PERCEPTION: The voices are capable of causing their victims to interpret situations and information coming in from the environment wrongly to increase negative emotion. For instance, a schizophrenic may see a police car drive by their house and the voices immediately jump in and tell the victim the police are searching for them for some fabricated up crime.

13. THEY HAVE COMPLETE ACCESS TO THE SCHIZOPHRENIC'S MEMORY: The voices have complete access to their victim’s entire memory. They utilize this ability to pull up every negative and guilt-ridden behavior the individual has ever experienced. They then rub these shameful behaviors in their faces to generate negative emotional energy on which they feed. Several patients have reported that their voices have dredged up 12 negative things they had done decades prior and had long forgotten.

14. DEMAND THE VICTIM NOT TELL OTHERS ABOUT THEIR PRESENCE: The voices warn their victim not to speak to others about them or what they say to them, warning that if they do, others will think they are crazy and they will be shunned or locked up. If the victim has someone they trust who is willing to listen this dissipates the negative emotional state.

15. STUNNED BY SHOCK OF SNAPPING A RUBBER BAND ON WRIST: Once the voices increase in strength they dominate the thought stream of their victim, the victim must take action to disrupt this process. Putting a rubber band on the patient’s wrist and snapping it hard stuns the voices into a short temporary silence allowing space for the victim to repeat the 23rd Psalm or implement procedures designed to weaken and short-circuit the voices.

16. THE VOICES ARE CONSUMMATE LIARS AND CANNOT BE TRUSTED TO KEEP ANY BARGAIN MADE WITH THEIR VICTIM: They are masters of deceit, lies, and deception. For example, they told one psychiatric patient they had been incessantly tormenting that if he poked out an eye they would leave forever. After he had poked out an eye and disfigured himself for life they returned to laugh at him for being so stupid as to trust them. The voices will use a constant stream of deceptive and upsetting lies to manipulate the perception of their victim in a negative manner to generate negative emotional energy.

17. THE VOICES CONSISTENTLY STEER THEIR VICTIM AWAY FROM ANYTHING THAT MIGHT GENERATE JOY: They drive the victim away from any positive activity that might make them feel good about themselves. They will make the victim forget good memories and concentrate on bad ones. 13

18. THE VOICES CAN MANIPULATE FEELING WITHOUT SPEAKING: The voices can move in and make the victim feel bad without any noticeable cause. If they can prolong this negative state it darkens the victim’s world and incites negative thinking.

19. SHORT CIRCUITING OF REASON: The voices short circuit reason by urging a negative knee-jerk reaction to stressors or perceived slights often seriously damaging relationships. The voices jump on and take advantage of anything that goes wrong in the victim’s life to feed and inflame the situation to keep their victim focused on the negative situation.

20. BOREDOM IS BAD: If victims allow themselves to become bored, the voices will quickly move in, fill the void and destructively dominate their victim’s thought processes.

21. THE VOICES TRY TO PASS THEMSELVES OFF AS THOUGHTS BELONGING TO THE VICTIM: The voices disguise themselves as their victim’s thoughts making it difficult to identify them as an enemy. They often sound just like the thousands of thoughts that appear in the patient’s mind daily but their intent is to drive their victim in a negative direction. Many patients have asked their voices, “Who are you?” The response given is always the same: “We are you.” One of the most effective ways of ferreting out which thoughts are the victims from those inserted by the voices is for the victim to ferret out their personal intent from that of the voices. The intent of the patient for themselves is significantly different and often more positive than the intent of their voices.

22. SELECTIVE FORGETTING: The voices divert their victim’s attention away from any therapeutic activity designed to 14 oppose and weaken the voices including forgetting to take their medications and keeping appointments.

23. FILL THE VICTIMS MIND WITH NEGATIVE THOUGHTS ABOUT SELF AND OTHERS: The voices will cause the victim to be drawn to violent movies, horror movies, murder mysteries, pornography, etc.

24. DESTRUCTION OF POSITIVE SELF CONCEPT: The voices consistently attempt to convince their victims that they are stupid, ugly, worthless, unlovable, a burden on others and that everyone would be better off if they were not around. If they succeed in this they will often move on to telling the victim to do everyone a favor and kill themselves. Schizophrenics have a suicide rate three to five times that of the general population.

25. ATTEMPT TO PULL THEIR VICTIM AWAY FROM CONSENSUAL REALITY: The voices constantly attempt to pull their victim away from consensual reality and into their negative hellish world of lies and deception. They will warp and distort the victim’s perception causing the victim to interpret situations in the most negative manner possible.

26. USE CONFUSION AS A MEANS OF INSTILLING NEGATIVE SUGGESTIONS. It can clearly be seen that the voices take advantage of the confusion to instill negative suggestions. The victim begins doubting his own ability to interpret reality. The voices are more than willing to insert theirs. The victim doesn’t like confusion and would rather latch onto the misguided information provided by the voices.

27. AVERSION TO ANYTHING POSITIVE OR BEAUTIFUL: The voices have a distinct aversion to anything positive or beautiful and drive the victim away from joy or any 15 positive endeavor by distraction. They do not want their victim to enjoy life.

28. ANY ATTEMPT TO INFORM THE SCHIZOPHRENIC PATIENT THAT THE VOICES ARE ENERGETIC PARASITES DRAINING THEM WILL TRIGGER A VOLATILE TIRADE BY THE VOICES - Don’t take our word for it, check this out for yourself. Notice how similar these thoughts are to all of us, albeit to a much lesser degree.

Marzinsky's psychotherapy system

The Mace Energy Method a Cutting Edge Psychoenergetic psychotherapy extremely effective with Trauma

The Mace Energy Method is a cutting edge energetic psychotherapy that works better than anything I've ever seen in over forty five years on the front lines of mental health. It works wonders in regard to treating most psychological problems but is especially effective in negating all sorts of trauma.



Jerry Marzinsky BA M.Ed.— Jerry is a retired licensed psychotherapist with over 35 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of psychotic and criminally insane patients in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions in the nation. He has held the positions of 2nd Lt. Arizona Civil Air Patrol and Assistant Scout Master. His formal academic training comprises a B.A. in Psychology from Temple University, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of Georgia, and two years of study in a Ph.D. Psychology program. He is the co-author of An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower.

David Icke, low-energy entities and loosh

As I have said, it is amazing how Marzinsky’s conclusions about low-frequency entities being the source of schizophrenics’ voices and how they feed off their prey resonates with what I have heard David Icke say over the past few years.

Here is an example.

Listen HERE

This is an article I wrote a couple of years ago about Icke’s worldview.

In this article I extend that to what he said about Robert Munroe and loosh and the reacton of Tom Campbell’s (in my mind, incorrect, reaction.