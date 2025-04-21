Here is some of the background

From October, 2024

Keir Starmer was facing fresh questions about his relationship with multi-millionaire donor Lord Alli last night following extraordinary new claims about his influence.

A new book on Labour’s rise to power is set to reveal how the businessman was involved in major roles, including drawing up the timetable for the party’s first 100 days, advising on appointments and even attending talks with civil servants.

The revelations threatened to reignite the ‘cash-for-access’ row and derail the PM’s attempt to reset his government at the weekend by ousting his chief of staff Sue Gray.

One poll yesterday found that voters now believe Sir Keir is ‘sleazier’ than his Tory predecessor Rishi Sunak. Another survey revealed that the new PM’s net satisfaction rating has plummeted to minus 33 after just three months in government.

Sir Keir has faced controversy for weeks over the activities of Lord Alli who was handed a pass to Downing Street after bankrolling a string of senior Labour politicians in the run-up to the election.

Keir Starmer has paid back more than £6,000 worth of gifts – including Taylor Swift tickets and a clothing deal for his wife – as top donor Lord Alli is probed by the Parliamentary watchdog for “non-registration of interests”. The Mail has more.

The PM is covering the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets, four tickets to the races and a rental agreement with a high-end designer favoured by Lady Victoria Starmer.

It comes after he was dubbed “Free Gear Keir” over his frequent acceptance of lavish gifts and hospitality, which he has continued since entering Downing Street in July.

Following a backlash, the PM has committed to overhauling rules for ministers to ensure better transparency about what is provided.

His announcement that he is paying back some of his gifts coincided with the publication of an update to the MPs’ register of interests.

It also came shortly after it was disclosed that one of his top donors, Lord Waheed Alli, is being probed by a House of Lords watchdog over “alleged non-registration of interests”.

The House of Lords Commissioners for Standards said the millionaire businessman was being investigated over possible breaches of Peers’ code of conduct.

But it is understood the probe does not relate to donations and instead is a “clerical element” of already declared interests.

Gifts paid for by Sir Keir include four Taylor Swift tickets from Universal Music Group totalling £2,800, two from the Football Association at a cost of £598, and four to Doncaster Races from Arena Racing Corporation at £1,939.

An £839 clothing rental agreement with Edeline Lee, the designer recently worn by his wife to London Fashion Week, along with one hour of hair and makeup, was also covered by the PM.

Sir Keir this afternoon said it was “right” for him to repay the donations while new principles for accepting gifts were drawn up

From the main defender of the British Establishment, the BBC

PM defends stay at donor's property during election

25 September 2024

Keir Starmer says he took Lord Alli's flat offer to protect his children

Sir Keir Starmer has defended accepting accommodation from Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli during the general election, saying it was important his son had a peaceful place to study.

The prime minister told the BBC he had promised his 16-year-old son that he would be able to get to school and do his exams without being disturbed.

He declared Lord Alli had donated several weeks' accommodation, which is recorded as being worth more than £20,000, in the register of MPs' interests.

Sir Keir told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I had promised him faithfully that I would give him an environment in which he could calmly get on, his one chance to do his GCSEs, and therefore we relocated somewhere else - a gift which we then allocated a sum of money to."

Here is a thread with some background on Keir Starmer

