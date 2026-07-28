Saudi Refineries BURN While the World's Diesel Supplies Dwindle
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Saudi Refineries BURN While the World's Diesel Supplies Dwindle
On today’s broadcast, Mike Adams analyzed the strategic implications of recent global energy disruptions, noting that attacks on Saudi refineries have removed 6 million barrels of oil per day from the world market, compounding supply losses from damaged Russian refineries. He argued that this coordinated pressure on energy choke points—the Strait of Hor…
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7 hours ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · Mike Adams