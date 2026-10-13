Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and prime minister, is reportedly being moved between heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers as Houthi attacks intensify.

The newspaper reports, citing officials familiar with his movements, that MBS is being shuttled between fortified palaces with bunkers, accompanied by a personally selected security team. His last reported public appearance was on 6 October, when he participated in a blood-donation campaign.

DUBAI—Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started the year on a high note. He had just visited the White House where he was embraced by President Trump. Even after the war with Iran kicked off, Saudi Arabia looked relatively well positioned. It could export oil through a pipeline that bypassed the blocked Strait of Hormuz. But the Saudis’ escalating fight with Iran-backed Houthi militants in neighboring Yemen now poses new challenges to the kingdom’s security and the crown prince’s ambitious but already struggling plans to transform the country’s oil-dependent economy.

The Wall Street Journal

The British newspaper The Independent has also reported the story, attributing the information to the Wall Street Journal.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-prince-bunkers-houthi-war-b3065127.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Mainstream media reports

Attacks on Riyadh: Houthi missile and drone attacks have reached the Saudi capital, including its international airport. The Associated Press has separately reported that Saudi authorities are investigating how air defences failed to prevent a deadly attack.

AP News

Pressure on air defences: The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi Arabia is struggling to protect its extensive territory and is redeploying air-defence systems to protect important infrastructure and royal palaces. The Times of Israel

Threats to the Saudi economy: Attacks on airports and energy infrastructure threaten oil exports, international investment and MBS’s Vision 2030 economic programme.

https://www.reuters.com/commentary/breakingviews/riyadh-attacks-hit-core-saudis-economic-pivot-2026-10-12/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Other reporting

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: MBS Troops ‘SURRENDER’, Lay Down Arms Before Houthis In Humiliation For Saudi

Yemen’s Houthis have released new battlefield footage that they say shows Saudi-backed fighters surrendering to Ansar Allah forces as fighting intensifies in southern Yemen.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified, and the Houthi claims have not been confirmed or denied by Riyadh or Yemeni government forces.

Additional Houthi footage shows fighters operating against Saudi-backed forces in Lahj, a strategically important province near the approaches to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis have recently made gains near the strategic waterway, while Saudi-backed Yemeni forces are attempting to reverse those advances with support from Saudi-led air operations.

Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a critical route for international shipping.

The latest fighting marks another escalation in a conflict that had remained comparatively quieter following the 2022 ceasefire, with ground battles in southern Yemen now unfolding alongside Houthi missile and drone attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia.

Iran

Internet cables will be cut if the US and Israel resume the war, says Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee



Iran is moving to force Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon to obtain passage permits, undergo technical inspections and pay sovereignty fees for the undersea internet cables running through its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz

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