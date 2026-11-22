Saturday night at the moviesRobin WestenraNov 22, 2026211ShareFahrenheit 451Based on Ray Bradbury211Share
Farenheut 451 is so 20th Century. Reading? Anyway: Megatron @Megatron_ron: BREAKING: If an AI agent empties your account, your bank won't refund your money anymore U.S. banks like Citi, PNC and Citizens changed their terms this week. If you give your credentials to an external AI agent, everything it does counts as if you had done it yourself, even if it gets hacked or ignores your instructions. For example, if you ask ChatGPT or Claude to log into your bank and pay your bills, and along the way it opens a page with hidden instructions (a prompt injection) and ends up transferring your money to another account, the bank considers that transfer to have been made by you. So, in theory, you wouldn't be able to claim anything. Banks like Bank of America, JPMorgan, Schwab and Wells Fargo had already done something similar. Although, interestingly, their own AI agents are exempt from the rule. (https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2124200531145187691).... Ask Claude to... what?......