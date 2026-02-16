Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Exposes Epstein, the Vatican & Who Runs the World



Max Lowen joins me to share her story as a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and trafficking inside what she describes as a global occult power structure. She says Jeffrey Epstein was only the tip of the iceberg — a mid-level broker in a much larger hierarchy. We discuss the hidden layers above him, how institutions like the Vatican allegedly fit into that structure, what the Epstein files are revealing, and why she believes this system of control is now beginning to fracture as more people wake up.

