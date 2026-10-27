Half-empty stadiums and $2,338 tickets: the sports ball economy just told you the collapse is here. Plus… demoncracy at work in Israel! Even if Netanyahu loses, he wins… Trump wins… all of Khazaria wins!
Satan Yahoo and the Antichrist: The Israeli (S)election Script You Couldn't Make Up
From Jeff Berwick
Half-empty stadiums and $2,338 tickets: the sports ball economy just told you the collapse is here. Plus… demoncracy at work in Israel! Even if Netanyahu loses, he wins… Trump wins… all of Khazaria wins!