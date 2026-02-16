There is no Part 2

Trump/Epstein and Associated Criminal Enterprises: Victim Interviews: SR

Nov 24, 2025

Luke 12:2–3: “However, nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the housetops.”

publisher’s note: These briefings contain firsthand accounts of extreme child trafficking, torture, rape and murder conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades. This briefing is part 1 of 2. It includes six unedited audio recordings. I recorded the audio myself. The master files remain in my custody. Copies of these recordings and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to police, and to trusted allies in several countries. Part 2 maps selected incidents to supporting evidence. I will publish additional information, at my discretion. I decided to publish these accounts, in the public interest. Investigations are ongoing.

During the years SR was trafficked within the Trump/Epstein ring, he was forced to perform sexual acts during the filming of several child pornography films, including a snuff film. He recalls at least 10-12 such films. During the snuff film shoot, SR saw a girl child shot and killed during filming. After another film shoot, a girl child was taken to another room. SR recalls hearing gunshots. He said that when he heard the gunshots, he was scared. He said that another perpetrator still in the room with him, sensing his fear, said, “Don’t worry. Boys are hard to find.” The films were produced within the Trump/Epstein ring.

a) a summary

I met Sascha Riley (SR), a decorated Iraq war veteran, during the course of my work. I realized he needed help. I offered to help. I help.

I first spoke with him by phone, and recorded his initial victim testimony, during July 19-24, 2025. His testimony is a window into the systemic torture, rape, and murder of impoverished children under the ages of 13, for profit and sport, within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises. Sascha was adopted during 1977 for the purposes of trafficking, by William Kyle Riley (WKR). Sascha was trafficked by WKR within the Trump/Epstein ring from about 9 to 13 years old. Prior to trafficking within the Trump/Epstein ring, Sascha was trafficked to relatives – from about the age of 6 years old. WKR worked as a pilot and trafficker for Trump and conspirators, within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises. WKR hunted victims, trafficked victims, transported clients and victims on airplanes and helicopters, and silenced victims including by murder. And WKR and his father, Paul, worked within the Dixie Mafia. Sascha is one of the only trafficking survivors, from during those years. Pedophile perpetrators Sascha is willing to testify against include Donald J. Trump, Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham and Clarence Thomas. Please see audio recordings A-F and Part 2 section “a bullet of case background”, for more detail. I told Sascha I would publish audio of our conversations, un-edited and un-redacted. And so I am. For myself. For Sascha. And for his friends Samantha, and Patricia, and Sarah, all of whom died. And for the rest of the victims, buried on all the farms, the ranches, the patches of wilderness, across the good, sweet Earth. And, for the rest of the innocent. Veritas vincit. Iustitia in aeternum. The evidence is ample. Pornography films, videos, CPS reports, FBI reports on WKR – and a military report involving the court-martial of a fellow soldier found with child pornography depicting Sascha and one of the murder victims; Samantha, a decade earlier. Much of the evidence has been suppressed. Some is obtainable by FOIA request, and by investigator request.

But what must be understood – is that the corroborative evidence, is supplemental. The corroborative evidence supports the truthful testimony. And truthful testimony of what was seen, and heard, and experienced, is not only evidence, but among the most important evidence. And while truthful testimony and supporting evidence is important and evidence of truth – the truth itself is evidence. Essential evidence. Primary evidence. Fas Prima. And the fraudulent systems that suppress the truth and oppress the innocent, will no longer stand. The truth cannot be hidden by falsehoods. Whether the falsehoods are told inadvertently or intentionally, by the well-intended misled, or by the bleating false prophets bleating falsehoods and insidious insinuations of truth. Such as insinuations about victim credibility. In a truly just system of justice, victim credibility must never, ever be considered a criteria or prerequisite or requisite of justice, at all. A system where the credibility of the victim is considered a criteria or requisite or prerequisite for pursuing justice, is a fallacy. A system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, instead of the perpetrator’s guilt rightly determined and punished in respect to and in honour of the victim, is demonic. I state again - a system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, is demonic.

Please listen to the testimony, to discern the truth. Yourselves.

Sascha Riley

Audio File A of 6

Audio File B of 6

Audio File C of 6

Audio File D of 6

Audio File E of 6

Audio File F of 6

See original article for audio files

b) a sliver of timeline to today

After I first spoke with Sascha, I selectively contacted allies, church, police, and government officials in various countries, with a call to warn*. To stand. To investigate. I stored copies of documents with local police and various other allies, for safekeeping. I provided initial corroborative documents to individuals and offices who have sworn oaths to help the innocent. To forewarn. To help jumpstart investigations in various countries. And to provide context on the larger criminal enterprises internationally. The secretive perpetrators. The silenced victims. The missing documents. The hidden evidence. The unseen patterns between perpetrators, only recently revealed. And when the FBI questionably contacted Sascha during the summer, I moved Sascha to safety out of country.

*Among them, I spoke to folks at Senator Wyden’s office, and the House Oversight Committee Democrat’s Office. I contacted the HOCDO office on September 4, 2025, and followed up by sending documents, including Sascha’s testimony, to their whistleblower account. During September 19, 2025, Sascha and I conducted a meeting with House Oversight Committee Democrat Office aides, upon their review of my documents. We expressed our extreme concerns that Trump and conspirators were attempting to escalate criminal activity globally, imminently. We also told them to swiftly obtain critical copies of evidence, before the United States government shutdown. Among such evidence, copies of a circa 2010 report (and attendant child pornography material) stored in the permanent records of a United States military base. The records detail the court-martial of a soldier that Sascha served with. The soldier was caught with child pornography that included films of Sascha and one of the trafficking victims, Samantha, who was later murdered because of the film’s popularity. The film was produced within the Trump/Epstein and associated enterprises, several years earlier. Please see Part 2 section “bullet of case background” for my overview, and audio files A through F for Sascha’s description of related incidents.