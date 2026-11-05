Alistair Harding interviews Dr Sam Bailey about raising $250,000 in six days to pay costs and fines imposed following Medical Council disciplinary proceedings over her Covid-era publications.

Sam discusses her case, the consequences of her bankruptcy proceedings and concerns about medical regulation and freedom of expression.

She also calls on listeners to write to the Medical Council to end its persecution of Doctors and restore freedom of speech for the profession.

Check out Sam’s YouTube advising how you can help further