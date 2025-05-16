"The ideal state is a very tiny reasoning model with a trillion tokens of context that you put your whole life into. The model never retrains. The weights never customized, but it can reason across your whole life context and do it efficiently. Every conversation you've ever had in your life, every book you've ever read, every email you've ever read, and everything you've ever looked at is in there. Plus it is connected to all your data from other sources."

From David Icke:

Are you getting it yet? It's an AI coup. Head of US Copyright Office Shira Perlmutter fired by Trump after report questioning Musk and the AI cabal getting access for free to copyrighted material to 'train' their AI. Two days earlier the White House fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, the official responsible for overseeing the Copyright Office and who appointed Perlmutter.

'It is no coincidence [Trump] acted less than a day after [Perlmutter] refused to rubber-stamp Elon Musk’s efforts to mine troves of copyrighted works to train AI models': Trump fires head of US Copyright Office = stoking fears about deregulation of AI. Fears? FEARS? It's happening before our eyes as the Cult AI control system goes into overdrive under Trump - as I have long said it would.

President Trump fired the nation’s top copyright official — a move that critics say threatens the independence of the US Copyright Office and could upend efforts to regulate artificial intelligence companies’ use of protected material.

Shira Perlmutter, who has served as register of copyrights since 2020, was informed Saturday afternoon that her employment had been “terminated,” according to internal communications from the Library of Congress reviewed by Politico.

Her dismissal comes just two days after the White House fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, the official responsible for appointing and overseeing the Copyright Office.

Hayden, who was confirmed by the Senate in 2016 for a 10-year term, had appointed Perlmutter.

Neither dismissal came with a formal explanation, but lawmakers are already drawing connections between Perlmutter’s ouster and a recent Copyright Office report that questioned the legality of how artificial intelligence companies use copyrighted content to train generative models — a core business issue for Elon Musk, a longtime Trump ally….

https://nypost.com/2025/05/12/business/trump-fires-head-of-us-copyright-office-stoking-fears-about-deregulation-of-ai/?s=03

Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab used pirated versions of copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence systems with approval from its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a group of authors alleged in newly disclosed court papers.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors suing Meta for copyright infringement made the accusations in filings made public on Wednesday, opens new tab in California federal court. They said internal documents produced by Meta during the discovery process showed the company knew the works were pirated.

