Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, till recently was on a mission to cure cancer—or at least that’s the headline goal. But apparently, curing cancer can wait, because on Tuesday (Oct 14) he signed off on another high-priority initiative: letting OpenAI’s ChatGPT make porn. Yes, you read that right. Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that ChatGPT will now “treat adult users like adults.”

https://www.wionews.com/trending/sam-altman-okays-ai-porn-on-chatgpt-says-current-version-less-enjoyable-to-users-with-no-mental-health-problems-1760493777871?s=09

“Desperate” OpenAI Turns To Erotica