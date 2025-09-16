Sadiq Khan is facing pressure to resign over his failure to accept there is a grooming gang problem in London

It comes after a police whistleblower revealed to the Express that the “horrific crime” has been rife in London for 20 years.

Over the course of 2025, the London mayor has dodged questions on the topic on nine separate occasions, but now a former Metropolitan Police detective has claimed there was a "cover-up."

Decorated former detective Jon Wedger claims he uncovered a trove of evidence suggesting that there is organised sexual exploitation of children in the capital on a level that goes way beyond notorious scandals in towns like Rotherham or Rochdale.

“I'd actually uncovered kids from the age of nine to 14 that were being trafficked for prostitution on an industrial scale,” he told the Express.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/2107879/sadiq-khans-sickening-grooming-gang