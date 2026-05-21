Back in February I posted this story in the light of the Epstein Files

Now there is a compelling interview with. Sabine McNeill, the woman who was sent to jail for insisting on speaking the truth.

A woman went to prison for refusing to be silent about the abuse of children. This is one of the most important stories of our time.

Two children — Alisa and Gabriel — spoke. In hours of recordings, they described satanic rituals, sexual abuse, infant murder, and cannibalism. The people they named were teachers, police officers, clergy, and parents — the very people society trusts most. This was Hampstead, London. 2014.

What happened next:

• A police detective hid the critical evidence in a property store an hour’s drive away

• The children were taken from their mother on September 11th

• Medical examinations confirmed what the children had been saying

• The children were then pressured — and recanted

• In February 2015, the videos and testimonies exploded onto the internet — viewed by millions

The woman who made sure the world could see it? Sabine McNeill — a German-educated mathematician and computer scientist who began her career at CERN. She had nothing personal to gain. She saw children whose cries were being silenced by a system designed to protect powerful people — and she refused to look away.

For that act of conscience, she received a nine-year prison sentence.

The mainstream media called it the “Hampstead Hoax.” A Channel 4 documentary painted Sabine as a dangerous obsessive — packaging the entire case into a box labeled “debunked.” It inoculated the public against the truth. It protected the very people who needed protecting.

But a carefully constructed lie cannot survive forever.

With the recent release of the Epstein files this is confirmation that the Hampstead case was never an isolated incident. It was a thread connected to a much larger and darker web. The same web that Jeffrey Epstein was at the center of.

For every one of the 86 people stalked, harassed, threatened, and smeared for saying these children were telling the truth — this is vindication.

The so-called “Hampstead Hoax” is unraveling.



🔗 Evidence documentation:

https://whoishoaxteadkarenirving.home...

📺 Targeted Individuals Evidence Channel: