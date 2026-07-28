The two wars just merged. Ukraine has struck Iranian vessels in the Caspian Sea — an Iranian sailor is dead, and Tehran says the attack “cannot go unanswered.” Twenty-four hours later, Zelensky and Netanyahu both arrive at Trump's White House. In this episode, Sabrina Salvati (Sabby Sabs) joins Zulfiqar Ali to break down the Caspian strike, the Strait of Hormuz shutdown, the Red Sea escalation, and the hidden costs of the US–Iran war — plus what sources tell Transition Protocol about the biggest question of all: whether Iran's new Supreme Leader still considers himself bound by his father's nuclear fatwa.



Sabrina Salvati is the host of Sabby Sabs, one of the fastest-growing independent political channels in the US, and joins Transition Protocol every Monday at 5:30 PM Eastern. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical analysis channel covering de-dollarization, the multipolar world order, and the wars reshaping both. Claims attributed to sources are identified as such and have not been independently verified; confirmed events are cited to public reporting. Subscribe and get the weekly briefing on Substack