During this past week, from Wednesday until Friday, the S&P-500 Index lost $100 BILLION per Trading HOUR! The total Trading Hour Loss was Two TRILLION Dollars!

Then, after the market closed on Friday, S&P-500 futures erased another $120 BILLION within minutes.

Quite a number of people in the financial markets have told me Variations on a theme. In sum and substance they said:

Next, The Kobeissi Letter on March 27, 2025 (KobeissiLetter, 2025) reported:

"In a significant economic development, the United States recorded a staggering two-month goods trade deficit of $301 billion. This unprecedented deficit, which is nearly double the size of any previous two-month period, has been attributed to companies attempting to front-run anticipated tariffs.

The data from the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that this surge in imports occurred specifically between January 1 and February 28, 2025 (U.S. Department of Commerce, 2025).

The sheer scale of this deficit, unprecedented in recent history, has caused ripples throughout financial markets, including the cryptocurrency sector, as investors recalibrate their strategies in response to these macroeconomic shifts.



This unprecedented deficit indicates market volatility and a possible panic among importers trying to mitigate future tariff impacts. Traders should closely monitor policy developments and market reactions to anticipate further shifts in trade dynamics."

To put this into perspective: Trump Trade War 1.0 saw its worst monthly trade deficit of ~$120 billion.

February's trade deficit just came in at $147.9 billion, which was $12.4 billion ABOVE expectations.

January's trade deficit was revised up to a massive $153.3 billion.

Producers are bracing for what appears to be a very long trade war. Producers are clearly panicking right now.

The worst part? This data does not account for the latest tariffs on ~$240 billion an ANNUAL auto imports.

~46% of all cars sold in the US are imported with a whopping ~2.96 MILLION coming from Mexico alone.

As auto tariffs are announced, widespread frontrunning has begun.