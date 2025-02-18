Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, will participate in talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the discussions, which are intended to pave the way for a potential meeting later this month between US President Donald Trump and Putin. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not take part in this week's US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia regarding the war in Ukraine. Al Jazeera’s

Yulia Shapovalova reports from Moscow, while Charles Stratford provides updates from Kyiv.

Alastair Crooke : Trump and Putin's World Now

Ripping up RUSSIAN sanctions

🔥 EMERGENCY ALERT! EUROPE ON THE BRINK! 🔥

Negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict are expected to be a prelude to a meeting between Putin and Trump

Saudi Arabia will mediate talks between Russia and the US on resolving the Ukraine conflict, set to begin in Riyadh on Tuesday, CNN has reported, citing a Saudi official.

The kingdom has maintained neutrality throughout the conflict, engaging in dialogue with Russian, US and Ukrainian leaders. Earlier, Moscow and Washington announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump would soon meet face to face, and later revealed that the summit would take place in the Saudi capital. A Ukrainian official has told CNN that officials from Kiev would not attend the talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Trump’s team to prepare the ground for an upcoming meeting of the two leaders, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The US will be reportedly represented by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The development comes after Putin and Trump held a 90-minute phone call last week which revolved around settling the Ukraine conflict.

The upcoming talks in Riyadh will be the first high-level, in-person discussions between Russian and US officials in years.

Peskov explained that Saudi Arabia was chosen as the location for the high-level talks because it “suits both the American and Russian sides.”

Riyadh along with its neighbor the United Arab Emirates has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The kingdom has facilitated prisoner exchanges and hosted diplomatic discussions, highlighting its commitment to a peaceful resolution.

READ MORE: Russian FM outlines key goal for talks with US

Both Trump and Putin have fostered strong ties with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the first foreign leader Trump called after taking office. Last month, in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump described the crown prince as “a fantastic guy.”

Last September, Putin expressed gratitude to bin Salman for facilitating the largest US-Russian prisoner swap since the Cold War. “We are grateful to him, because this resulted in the return of our citizens to their homeland,” he said at the time.

Last week, Witkoff said that bin Salman had played an “instrumental” role in mediating the release of Marc Fogel, a former US Embassy employee and teacher sentenced to 14 years in prison in Russia on drug trafficking charges.

Commenting on the upcoming trip to Riyadh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the Russian team wants to assess President Trump’s proposals for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow has stressed its pursuit of a lasting resolution rather than a temporary ceasefire, insisting that Kiev commits to neutrality, denazification, demilitarization, and recognition of the current territorial realities.

Larry C. Johnson: NATO in a state of Clinical DEATH

If you’ve got some time…

RUSSIA AND US MEET IN SAUDI ARABIA…ZELENSKY WANDERS IN LOBBY

Top US and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia today to make plans for an upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Putin to settle the Ukraine war. Globalists fear that Donald Trump is dismantling the world order that has ruled the world since the end of World War II.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/17/25

Watch HERE

Meanwhile, in Paris…

REPORTS: US MAY WITHDRAW FROM NATO

Inside the White House all morning have been discussions about what the United States will do if Europe tries to -- or actually does -- sabotage the US-Russia talks about Ukraine.

The U.S. withdrawing from NATO is now officially "on the table."

If the Europeans dare to interfere with US efforts to bring the ongoing conflict to a halt, the US will likely tell Europe it is on its own from now on, and begin withdrawing US forces from Europe almost immediately.

The general consensus in the White House is that the Europeans don't understand their place in the real world; they think they're equals to the US but they're not. Never have been.

There is a realization in the Trump Administration that if a major war breaks out in Europe over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is the US that would have to bear the brunt of defending a Europe which is so weak, it cannot defend itself.

This is a result of DELIBERATE decisions by Europe, to the detriment of the United States. For literally DECADES the Europeans have deliberately failed or refused to honor their commitment to spend at least two percent of GDP on defense. Year after year, over and over, the US had to make up for what Europe was failing to do.

Now, the Europeans act as if they're equals when they haven't upheld their end of the NATO deal for decades. Europe wants to have a say on an issue they cannot uphold their end of: that being, if war comes, Europe is too weak to fight.

So while the US has made clear that Europe will not be involved in the US-Russia talks, the Europeans are already scheming to sabotage those talks. If they try, they're apparently going to get the biggest dose of reality since WW2. They will likely be told "Defend Yourselves, the U.S. is out."