Russia has captured and arrested the Bomber who assassinated General Igor Kurilov in Moscow yesterday.

The Assassin appears in an arrest video below CONFESSING to the crime, explaining how he did it, and why.

He says he was recruited by Ukrainian Special Services and sent to Moscow for months, to await instructions.

A few months later, the parts to the bomb arrived with instructions.

He said he put the bomb on the scooter, and when General Kurilov came out of the apartment building, he said "I pressed the button." (To detonate the bomb.)

He admitted he did this because he was offered $100,000 U.S. Dollars and "An EU Passport."

Hal Turner Analysis

Gee. American dollars and an EU Passport. This has all the earmarks of a NATO operation.

As I mentioned on my radio show last night, within the Kremlin, officials are saying (of NATO) "They finally went too far."

I suspect this assassination - like that of Archduke Ferdinand which began World War 1 - may have the same effect. World War 3.

There has been so much meddling by the US and our NATO vassals. So much harm has been brought to Russia (and to Ukraine) by the US and NATO, and so many "red lines" have been crossed by NATO along the way, that it almost seems to me that Russia no longer has a choice as to whether or not to hit us all.

History may not always repeat itself, but very often, it rhymes.

RUSSIANS PLOT REVENGE FOR GEN. KIRILLOV’S ASSASSINATION

Yesterday, the West assassinated Russia’s top general who would oversee the launching of ICBMs, missiles, torpedoes, and bombs armed with nuclear warheads. Only a fool would brush it off as meaning nothing to people living in Western nations.

You can be sure the Russians are plotting revenge, perhaps all-out war. We may be entering the most dangerous two weeks since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when the Soviet Union and the United States faced off and called each other’s bluff over the threat to use nuclear weapons first.

As I surveyed major Western news sources for comments, online newspapers and TV news channels mostly said that Gen. Kirillov was the source of conspiracy theories in America such as a Biden family connection to biolabs in Ukraine, or that he was an evil man who got what he deserved.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/18/2024

