“In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov (Myrnograd), large stocks of NATO equipment and military property worth about half a billion dollars remain, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have time to take out of the city, said reserve lieutenant colonel Oleg Ivannikov.

Ivannikov said that in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad there are warehouses with NATO machinery and special equipment with a total value of about $ 500 million.

According to him, it is for this reason that Volodymyr Zelensky does not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender these cities, despite the difficult situation at the front.

Ivannikov added that the surrender of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad would put the position of the Ukrainian leadership at risk, since the West would not forgive the loss of NATO’s strategic reserves.

According to the officer, the capture of these cities by the Russian Armed Forces will strengthen the offensive on Druzhkovka and Slavyansk.

Earlier, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Alexander Syrsky, announced his intention to unblock Krasnoarmeysk in seven days and ordered to hold positions.

The Russian Armed Forces have already stopped an attempt to land a new group of GUR troops in Krasnoarmeysk. Russian servicemen also destroyed another group of 11 people of the GUR landing force, landed from a helicopter near Krasnoarmeysk.

Those 11 people and two US-Supplied Blackhawk Helicopters were destroyed during what is described as a “Hot Extraction” operation. They were sent to evacuate ACTIVE DUTY NATO TROOPS allegedly from the U.S> Delta Force, accompanied by other active duty NATO member military forces.

Russia has already encircled these forces. If the Russians are able to capture (or kill) active-duty NATO member country troops, taking-up arms on the battle field, this will be the definitive proof Russia needs to show the world that the U.S. and NATO themselves are, in fact, “at war” with Russia.

Capturing or killing such active-duty forces would be a Casus Beli for Russia - cause for war - with the US and NATO.

So desperate is NATO to evacuate these troops, they sent two Blackhawk Helicopters - previously gifted to Ukraine - to try to hot-extract the troops from an active combat zone. Both helicopters landed, and were destroyed y the Russians. The extraction didn’t take place.

Now, the race is on to see if NATO can get their troops out before Russia captures or kills them; thereby making the Ukraine war, an actual war with NATO.

The West is, as you might guess, desperate to avoid BEING CAUGHT in direct war with Russia.

Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the Ukrainian special services tried several times to evacuate a group of foreigners from the Krasnoarmeysk region by helicopter.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that assault groups of the 2nd Army entered and entrenched themselves in the residential area of the Prigorodny microdistrict in Krasnoarmeysk.”