Update (1100ET):

OSINT analysts say a "KC-135R Stratotanker circling near the group, probably refueling a P8 Poseidon or two (reg. 63-8019)" off the southern tip of Florida.

The Russian Kazan (K-561) submarine in visit to Cuba is said to be the quietest in the Russian underwater fleet. https://t.co/Gfk3QZcdLk pic.twitter.com/oENls0gBSW — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) June 11, 2024

According to Newsweek, multiple open-source intelligence analysts have said the US has deployed air and naval assets off Florida's eastern coast to 'shadow' Russian warships. This comes as Russian warships are expected to arrive in Cuba this week ahead of military drills in the Caribbean.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysts on Tuesday posted updates showing the CG Stone coastguard vessel, the USS Truxtun and USS Donald Cook destroyers, and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec travelling southwards down the Florida coast, purportedly following the Russian ships headed to Cuba. Above them, at least one US Navy P-8A Poseidon appeared to be conducting surveillance. -Newsweek

OSINT analysts on X weren't clear which of Russia's four-ship grouping, made up of the Gorshkov frigate, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the fleet oil tanker Pashin, and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, were transiting in international waters off the coast of Florida. Still, they posted flight tracking data that showed at least one Boeing P-8 Poseidon circling above.

🚨Update: US ON FULL ALERT!! The Hunt is on!! US Navy P8 Poseidon 'Sub hunter' is flying over the coast of Florida in search of rogue Russian submarine!!



The Russian Navy nuclear Submarine Kazan is 66 miles away from Florida coast, equipped with 4500-km Kalibr-M missiles, off… pic.twitter.com/xuSJV5hAX8 — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) June 10, 2024 The BOEING P-8 Poseidon that’s been monitoring a Russian Submarine off the Coast of Florida has been relieved by a second BOEING P-8 Poseidon. There’s also A US Warship, Canadian Warship and Coast Guard Ships in the area. pic.twitter.com/ygT45GFDnE — Matthew Smith (@MatthewKCWX) June 11, 2024 ❗🇺🇸⚔️🇷🇺 – Russian submarine spotted off the east coast of Florida! 😱



175 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, a Russian submarine was detected at 9:45 a.m. EST on June 10, heading 253 at 14 knots. 😳



In response, a US Navy P8 Poseidon, also known as the “Submarine Hunter”, was… pic.twitter.com/x3I9dcp2V6 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 11, 2024

The Russian warships are expected to arrive in Havana in the coming days and stay through early next week, according to Cuba's Foreign Ministry. This deployment signals Russia's capacity to operate globally while still fully engaged in its third year of war in Ukraine.

"This is about Russia showing they are still capable of some level of naval power projection," a US senior official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald, adding, "We should expect more of this activity going forward."

Meanwhile, Jake Broe, a former US Air Force nuclear and missile operations officer, stated on X on Sunday, "Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States."

I have no idea why this is not getting mainstream media coverage but the Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/SU7CdhgDEK — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 10, 2024

All of this is the result of the Biden administration's weak foreign policy, which has sparked turmoil around the world. Terrible foreign policy decision-making has become a liability for Biden's campaign before the November elections. The majority of Americans don't want World War III.

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/rwsia/to-kunhgi-tou-kokkinou-oktwbrh-sthn-aulh-twn-hpa-sta-30-xlm-apo-tis-aktes-ths-florinta-rwsikh-fregata-kai-purhnokinhto-upobruxio-me-ta-opla-se-theseis-bolhs/

It is doing so in response to NATO's deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe

I think this is meant to distract. I found ZILCH in the Guardian on Russian vessels off the coast of Florida. Community notes are saying it's a nothingburger and nothing untoward.

This is what the UK Guardian, #1 mouthpiece of the Empire had to say on this:

This is what “Community Notes” said to the following comment from Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

"Despite the inaccurate community note below this post, the Pentagon is indeed in a total panic right now over Russia's nuclear-capable submarine fleet, not just surface vessels hovering near the coastline of Florida. Russia's nuclear-capable submarines EACH carry either 16 or 20 nuclear ballistic missiles, and each missile has multiple warheads that can target different cities. The time from launch to impact is mere minutes, 2-3 minutes tops. The USA has literally zero defense against this. All the cities along the East Coast, including Norfolk, NYC, Washington D.C., can be obliterated in under 3 minutes. The Russian subs can surface and launch a ballistic missile every 5 seconds, btw. This is all widely known and documented. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences."

"Russia/Cuban officials informed the US before the ships/subs arrival. Cuba’s own foreign minister stating the “presence is not a threat to the region.” Therefore, there is no “panic” Shadowing adversaries’ ships close to your countries’ waters is common practice"

This is an article from local Florida press

in which they quoted:

"The United States did not see the expected arrival of the flotilla to the Western Hemisphere to be threatening, but the official told Reuters the U.S. Navy will monitor the exercises. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been made public yet."

Russian state TV wants the West to fear Russia

Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, into an academic family, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds degrees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, Internet commerce, network security and advertising. He is the author of several previous books, including Reinventing Collapse and The Five Stages of Collapse.

