Extremely strong and worrisome language is coming out of Russian government circles today; and none of it bodes well for anyone.

We begin with what started this over the weekend. Newly elected German Chancellor Friedreich Merz appeared on stage at a Press gathering and told assembled media "Germany, France, the UK and the United States have lifted range-restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine."

This meant that Ukraine could now use Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

For Russia, the reality was stark; "If the West can tell Ukraine where to strike and where not to strike, then the West is a direct participant in the conflict."

Next came President Donald Trump who personally posted on Social Media:

The Russians were clearly insulted by that remark. Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev of the Russian Federation Council (their version of a Senate) bluntly replied:

Today, Wednesday, German Chancellor Merz welcomed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin and announced another 5 Billion EUROS in German aid . . . "including something new . . ."

It is widely believed that Merz was referring to German TAURUS Missiles. But there are gigantic problems with those. The missiles either need to follow military GPS, which can only be obtained from AMERICAN military satellites, or it can rely upon Internal guidance from hyper-accurate maps created by the German military itself.

The use of such missiles by Ukraine, would necessarily directly involve active participation of either America, Germany, or both as "participants" in the conflict.

Worse, TAURUS missiles, supplied to Ukraine by Germany, would have to rely on direct target programming by German military officers in order to strike a target inside Russia. Ukrainians simply cannot program the missiles.

The boss at state-run Russia media then began making it clear:

Wednesday afternoon, Dmitry Medvedev cut right through all the word-play by Germans. He said:

"Germany is already a participant in the conflict: its equipment and specialists are directly fighting Russia. And these are not just military supplies. In essence, this is a full-fledged, not hybrid, participation in the military conflict.

Thus, Germany is again an enemy of Russia, again taking part in the war, guided by the Nazi ideology they created, and Merz is a loyal descendant of his relatives who fought in the Wehrmacht.



Medvedev continued: Will Russia have the right to strike German territory in response to the launch of German missiles by German specialists?



Medvedev then finished with the most worrisome words spoken yet about this conflict: "If there is information that German military specialists are participating in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made. It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. No one can block the right to full-fledged defense of our country and this has been repeatedly emphasized by the head of our state.

To demonstrate how severe things have actually gotten, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who is, by far, the most skilled Diplomat on earth, responding to Merz’s comments on long-range missiles for Kiev, stated bluntly: Germany is sliding down the same path that once led it to ruin.

From media, to political, to Diplomatic, everything that can go wrong with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is going wrong. The conflict is escalating from the OUTSIDE due to direct actions taken by outsiders.

(Hal Turner Remark: We are now perilously close to direct warfare with Russia. None of this has to be. If direct warfare comes, I am completely confident it will become nuclear within hours of its outbreak. None of us is safe. Yet the mass media here in the US, and in Europe, barely mention what is taking place, leaving Americans and Europeans blissfully unaware that their governments are cooking up actual nuclear war. The mass media has become sickening in its refusal to report real news.)

German Chancellor Freiderich Merz, at a joint Press conference with Ukraine (expired) President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced an additional €5 Billion in support of Ukraine.

There's a catch . . . . Merz "Will not disclose" what weapons the €5 Billion will provide!

He said "I will not disclose any details, but what I can tell is that Germany will extend its commitment in this field. Additionally, I inform something new" (TAURUS Missiles???)

Most casual observers believe this will be Germany's TAURUS Missile, capable of hitting Moscow and the Kerch Strait Bridge from Russia to Crimea.

Yesterday, on a stage at a Press Conference, Merz told media that Germany, France, England and the USA have "lifted range restrictions" on weapons provided to Ukraine by the West, now allowing Ukraine to strike anywhere inside Russia.

NONE of those countries confirmed Merz claim.

Inside Russia, the Russia people are furious that Germany is providing the TAURUS Missile, and they are making their fury known.

Russian state media is openly calling for a direct attack with Oreshnik ballistic missiles on the Taurus missile factory in Germany.



"Germany is directly engaging Russia with its Taurus cruise missiles. Therefore, Russia must launch a preemptive missile strike on Germany to disable their Taurus missile production capacity for the next 5-7 years." say Russian media outlets.



"The German Merz will soon end up in the FAFO store." say Russians on Social Media.



Ukrainian military blogger Rezident_ua reports:



"Our source in the OP said that Ukraine has already received Taurus missiles and is just waiting for permission to deploy them deep into Russian territory. The operation to deploy the missiles in Ukraine was carried out by British and German intelligence services. The targets of the attack are determined by NATO headquarters in the EU."

Russia said it repelled a record-breaking drone attack overnight into Wednesday, destroying nearly 300 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including near the capital. The strike forced Moscow to close its major airports temporarily.

The large-scale drone barrage came just after Ukraine endured its most intense wave of Russian airstrikes since the start of the invasion. Kyiv said Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones and missiles between Saturday and Monday, killing 13 civilians – including three children – on Sunday alone.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that from 9 p.m. on May 27 to 7 a.m. on May 28, air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 296 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drones were reported over the Moscow region and 13 other areas: Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Orel, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula.

Earlier estimates put the number of drones at 145, but the new figure marks the largest single drone assault on Russian territory since the full-scale war began in 2022.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 33 drones were shot down as they approached the capital. In the wider Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said 42 drones were intercepted across 12 municipalities. Three residential buildings were damaged in Chekhov, but no casualties were reported.

Russia reports Ukrainian drone attacks often, but officials said this one was unusual in size. Moscow, located hundreds of kilometers from the border with Ukraine, is rarely the target of such a major strike.

Hal Turner Analysis

This is great. The country with the world's largest nuclear arsenal is being existentially threatened and a bunch of retards who don't understand or believe in what a world nuclear war will be, are just fine with it. This kind of stupidity is how and why the world will end.

Russia has never committed even half of its military might against Ukraine. If they had, Ukraine would have been overwhelmed long ago and NATO would have immediately stepped in.

Putin chose the slow bleed rather than frighten NATO into doing something rash. Putin's restraint is both calculating and proof that he is a rational leader. He knows occupying a country almost as big as Texas is both expensive and fruitless.

Zelensky, however, is leaving him no choice but to destroy Ukraine as a nation so that NATO will understand when Russia draws a Red Line, they mean what they say.

According to a source from the Ministry of defence, which took place at a Meeting on mini within the Dutch government level between the Chancellor and the Ministry of defence, part, demanded the Chancellor, the Taurus missiles should immediately be sent to the Ukraine to be delivered.

"The Minister of defense Pistorius, who was at the Meeting, present in person, tried to convince Merz, the Taurus-deliveries weaknesses of the defence force in Germany and the other is not a decisive advantage for the Ukraine in the war would bring. However, the military could not talk him out of it. Merz remained persistent and pointed out that the delivery of missiles should not be used as a question of the defense ability, but as an opportunity to earn the here and now money, and that this decision is not negotiable. He also insisted that the first Batch of 50 missiles immediately, i.e., to be delivered by the end of may. “

The Taurus is a German-Swedish long-air-to-ground cruise missiles. It is developed by Taurus Systems GmbH and in series production.

2. In may, a week before the Meeting of Merz with the Ministry of defence, were paid 50 million euros to the account of the Merz Foundation of the Federal Chancellor. The money comes from an account of the Ukrainian businessman Timur Minditsch, a friend Selenskyjs, with close ties to the Ukrainian government.

In April 2025 Merz said repeatedly that the Federal Republic of Germany would, in spite of the objections of the Ministry of defence, a possible transfer of the missiles into consideration. However, shortly after his assumption of office on may 12. May demanded, Merz, that talks about arms shipments, including Taurus missiles, which are not to be made public.

Meanwhile, the EU fools itself.

