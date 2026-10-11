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Dave Hackett
Oct 11

For Trump, restoring Russian diesel production is a matter of pump price in the U.S. and votes in the upcoming elections.

For Zelenskyy, striking Russian refineries is a matter of survival … by decreasing Russian military mobility and by decreasing the money that Russia can spend on bombs and other weapons.

In my books, Zelenskyy has the more urgent need. Trump is betraying Ukraine by enlarging the Russian war chest with his diesel purchases. He should get diesel from elsewhere in the world.

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2 replies by Robin Westenra and others
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+ and -
Oct 11

If Trump were a good deal maker and wanted to end the Ukrainian war, he would have made a deal with Putin and Zelensky like this: Russian diesel sanctions are lifted if Russia stops bombing and killing Ukrainian citizens and their energy infrastructure, and then Ukraine will stop attacking Russian oil infrastructure!

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