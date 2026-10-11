1. Russia has agreed to release diesel onto the world market

This is the more recent development.

On 9 October, Trump announced an agreement with Putin to release Russian diesel supplies, and the US Treasury subsequently issued a temporary authorisation easing sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-big-announcement-coming-up-diesel-2026-10-09/

These are announced quantities, not independently verified deliveries. The White House had not clarified all the commercial arrangements, including who would purchase the fuel and precisely when the shipments would arrive.

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Trump had discussed supplying oil and petroleum products to American and international markets.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said Russia would begin lifting its diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.

CBS News

There is, however, an important complication.

This is an analysis by Larry Johnson

From some weeks ago

2. Trump has publicly asked Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries

On 13 September 2026, Reuters reported that Trump had directly urged Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacking Russian diesel infrastructure.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-tells-ukraines-zelenskiy-stop-hitting-russian-diesel-2026-09-13/

Trump’s stated argument was that Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries were worsening the international diesel shortage and pushing prices higher. He said Ukraine could attack other targets, but should leave diesel infrastructure alone. Reuters

There is an important background to this request.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to attack Russian refineries and other energy infrastructure. These attacks serve several purposes:

Reduce Russian fuel production: Damage to refineries can reduce the amount of fuel available for domestic use and export.

Disrupt Russian military logistics: Russian forces need diesel and other petroleum products to operate vehicles and transport equipment.

Reduce energy revenue: Damage to the petroleum industry can affect Russia’s ability to earn money from energy exports.

These are not mutually exclusive objectives. An attack can damage Russia’s military capacity and its commercial fuel exports simultaneously.

The difficulty for Ukraine is that the same disruption can also contribute to international fuel shortages, particularly when other sources of supply are already constrained.

That is the immediate context for Trump’s intervention.

3.Russia has a diesel shortage of its own

Russia had imposed restrictions on diesel exports because Ukrainian attacks had damaged its refining industry and the government wanted to protect domestic supplies.

On 30 September, Russia extended its ban on diesel exports by producers until 31 October. Restrictions on exports by non-producers were due to remain in force until January 2027.

Interfax

The new agreement therefore represents a significant change in policy.

Russia is being asked to supply more diesel internationally at a time when its own fuel industry is under pressure.

That raises a reasonable question: where will the additional diesel actually come from?

There are three possibilities:

Russia restores production at damaged refineries sufficiently quickly to increase exports.

Russia diverts supplies previously intended for other customers.

Russia increases exports at the expense of its own domestic market.

The available reporting does not establish how the promised quantities will be sourced.

Neil Atkinson, formerly head of the International Energy Agency’s oil industry and markets division, expressed doubts to Al Jazeera that Russia could supply the announced volumes in the very short term without putting pressure on its domestic market.

Al Jazeera

That is a significant qualification to Trump’s announcement.

This is an AI analysis

3. Why is Trump making this agreement with Putin?

There are two related issues: the immediate fuel crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The fuel crisis

The international diesel market has been under severe pressure.

The conflict involving Iran has disrupted Middle Eastern energy supplies, while attacks on refineries in both Russia and the Middle East have reduced the availability of refined petroleum products.

The distinction between crude oil and diesel is important here.

A country can have crude oil available but still experience a diesel shortage if it lacks sufficient functioning refinery capacity to turn that crude into usable fuel.

Diesel is particularly important because it powers freight transport, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and much industrial activity.

Higher diesel prices can therefore feed through into the cost of transporting food and other goods.

Reuters reported in September that the combined loss of diesel exports from Russia and the Gulf had created a substantial gap in international supply. It also noted that the US was facing record-high diesel prices. Reuters

Trump has an immediate domestic political interest in reducing those prices, particularly with the US midterm elections approaching on 3 November.

The implications for Ukraine

The agreement has a second consequence: it allows Russia to earn revenue from diesel exports while the war continues.

The United States had imposed sanctions on Russian energy companies in October 2025. The new authorisation temporarily eases restrictions on Russian diesel shipments, with the Treasury licence extending to April 2027 for qualifying fuel already loaded onto tankers by the specified date. Reuters

This is a change in the balance between two American objectives:

Restricting Russian revenue to constrain its ability to wage war. Increasing fuel availability to reduce prices and economic pressure at home.

The two objectives are now in tension.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has criticised the decision, arguing that easing sanctions gives Russia additional resources to continue the war. He also told Axios that he would have supported easing energy sanctions if it had been linked to an agreement to stop attacks on energy infrastructure on both sides. Axios

That last point is particularly important.

An arrangement that simply allows Russian fuel exports to resume is different from a reciprocal agreement under which Russia and Ukraine both stop attacking energy infrastructure.

The latter could potentially protect supplies on both sides. The former does not, by itself, achieve that.

4. Is Trump actually trying to stop Ukraine’s refinery attacks as part of the diesel agreement?

There is evidence of a connection, although the precise nature of any private understanding needs to be treated carefully.

On 13 September, Trump publicly demanded that Ukraine stop attacking Russian diesel infrastructure.

The following day, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed not to attack each other’s energy infrastructure. However, the public statements did not establish a detailed, independently verified ceasefire arrangement, and subsequent attacks indicated that the understanding had not produced a sustained halt to strikes. S&P Global

Then, on 9 October, Trump announced the diesel arrangement with Putin.

Axios subsequently reported, citing a US official, that Trump made the deal after Zelensky had repeatedly ignored American requests to halt attacks on Russian refineries. According to that account, the administration hoped that easing sanctions would help reduce energy prices and encourage Russia to engage in peace negotiations. Axios

We should distinguish three things here:

Confirmed: Trump has publicly urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian fuel infrastructure.

Confirmed: Trump and Putin have announced an agreement to increase Russian diesel supplies, accompanied by a temporary easing of US sanctions.

Reported but not independently established in full: The private diplomatic sequence and the extent to which the diesel arrangement was intended to pressure Ukraine into changing its targeting policy.

There is also a significant unresolved question: whether Putin has offered any meaningful reciprocal restraint on Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The public announcements do not establish that the diesel agreement is conditional on such restraint.

UPDATE: Russian Refinery Strikes Put Trump and Ukraine on a Collision Course

From Daniel Davis

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/russian-attack-ukraines-zaporizhzhia-kills-seven-governor-says-2026-10-10/

‘GET A NEW PRESIDENT!’: Trump ERUPTS at Zelensky, Demands New Ukraine Leader in Explosive Showdown

US President Donald Trump has reignited his public feud with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring that Ukraine needs a new president amid growing tensions over the war with Russia.

Trump has criticised Zelensky's handling of peace negotiations and warned Kyiv against striking Russian oil refineries, arguing that attacks on energy infrastructure could disrupt global fuel supplies and hurt American farmers and businesses.

The explosive remarks have raised fresh questions about Washington's support for Ukraine, the future of US-Ukrainian relations and the prospects for a negotiated end to the war.

Is Trump's latest outburst a pressure tactic to force Kyiv towards a deal, or a sign of a deeper rift between the two leaders?

Scott Ritter: What’s the Future of Diesel Fuel? Trump’s New Deal with Russia