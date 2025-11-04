From two days ago:

RUS threatens to deploy Oreshnik to Venezuela against US. Meow Meow short show. A Dumb NATO Admiral

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/11/russian-oreshnik-missiles-to-venezuela-trump-triggers-escalation-toward-warfare-map-maduro-special-forces-in-training-video/

by Carlo Domenico Cristofori

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s days as president could be numbered. This comes amid a military buildup in the Caribbean, with media reports suggesting that the US is preparing for a land strike in Venezuela.

«The US has offered a bounty for the arrest of Maduro, who Trump has accused of running “narcoterrorist” cartels that smuggle drugs into the US. He has deployed US naval assets to the western Caribbean and authorized overwhelming force in international waters on vessels alleged to be trafficking drugs. Maduro has rejected Trump’s accusations, claiming the US president is “fabricating a new war.”» Russian TV RT has reported.

Asked by CBS in an interview that aired on Sunday whether he thinks Maduro’s days as president of Venezuela are numbered, Trump replied: “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Venezuela, Russia is ready to supply Weapons and Missiles to “friend” Maduro.

After Venezuela requested assistance from Russia, China, and Iran following tensions with the US, Alexei Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, raised the possibility of Moscow supplying Caracas with Russian Oreshnik or Kalibr missiles, noting that Venezuela already receives weapons from Putin.

“Russia is actually one of Venezuela’s main military-technical partners. We supply the country with virtually the entire range of weapons, from small arms to aircraft. Russian Su-30MK2 fighters are the backbone of the Venezuelan Air Force, making it one of the strongest air powers in the region”.

Zhuravlev said in an interview with Gazeta.ru. According to the MP, nothing prevents Russia from supplying Venezuela with the most modern weapons.

“The delivery of several S-300VM batteries has significantly strengthened the country’s ability to protect critical facilities from air attacks. According to the latest information, Russian Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E systems were recently delivered to Caracas by Il-76 transport aircraft,” he added. RUSSIAN DRONES “GERANIUM 2” IN VENEZUELA TO DETER TRUMP THREATS. Even Mar-a-Lago Manor close to the Radius of a Military Revenge (3 VIDEO)

“Information about the volumes and exact names of what is imported from Russia is classified, so the Americans could be in for some surprises. I see no obstacle to supplying a friendly country with new missiles like the Oreshnik or, for example, the proven Kalibr missiles. At least, no international obligations prevent Russia from doing so,” the parliamentarian said.

US upgrading abandoned naval base near Venezuela

The United States upgrading a long-abandoned base Puerto Rico obviously preparing for potential military operations in Venezuela, TASS Ssaid, citing satellite photos.

According to the agency, construction works at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico which was closed more than 20 years ago, began on September 17 when operations to clear and repave taxiways leading to the runway began. Apart from that, the United States is expanding civilian airport infrastructure in Puerto Rico and on the island of Saint Croix, the US Virgin Islands.

These territories are located some 500 miles (around 800 kilometers) off Venezuela.

Washington accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US deployed large forces to the Caribbean. The Miami Herald reported earlier, citing sources, that “the Trump administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment.” Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump denied that he had made a decision to deliver strikes on Venezuela.

Thirteen warships, including the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, a nuclear submarine, and strategic bombers B-1B and B-52, have already been deployed to the region. Reuters notes that this is the largest US military buildup in the Caribbean since the “Uphold Democracy” operation in Haiti in 1994.

Venezuela tests special forces’ readiness to face US threat

Venezuela’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces have released a video showing the training of elite special forces units. The video, distributed through official channels, highlights the fighters’ high level of preparation for a potential clash with US troops.

“The Venezuelan army has released a video showing the training and equipping of its special forces amid tensions with the United States. In the context of a potential conflict with the United States, the Venezuelan armed forces have released a video showing the training and equipping of their special forces.” — as reported in a local media publication.

The video shows assault drills, AK-103 rifle fire, and maneuvers in the jungle. Its release coincided with an escalation in the Caribbean, where the United States has massed aircraft carriers, destroyers, and special helicopters. Caracas considers this an attempted intervention under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

From 2023

https://gospanews.net/en/2023/04/22/venezuelas-losses-due-to-us-sanctions-amount-to-232bln-since-2015-russia-alongside-maduro-against-western-blackmail/

From Russian media

Russia supplies weapons to Venezuela and sees no obstacles to transferring the Oreshnik complex to the country, according to Alexey Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense.

According to him, no international obligations limit Russia from supplying its allies with Oreshnik or Kalibr missiles. Zhuravlev noted that Russia is one of Venezuela’s key military and technical partners.

“We supply this country with almost the entire range of weapons, from small arms to aircraft. The information about the volumes and exact names of the weapons being imported from Russia is classified, so the Americans may be in for a surprise. I see no reason why we shouldn’t supply our friendly country with new developments like the Oreshnik or the well-performing Kalibr, as long as Russia is not bound by any international obligations,” the deputy said.

Recently, a Russian Il-76 transport aircraft delivered Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E systems to Caracas, he added.

As reported by EADaily, a Russian Il-76 transport plane landed in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas amid reports of a possible US attack. This was reported by the Defence News publication.

The transport plane arrived in Caracas on Sunday, after a two-day flight from Russia via Armenia, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Mauritania. It belongs to Aviacon Zitotrans, a company that transports military equipment, weapons, and soldiers to countries that support Russia.

https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2025/11/04/net-prepyatstviy-rossiya-mozhet-peredat-venesuele-oreshnik-i-kalibry