Reports are FLOODING IN claiming 5 to 6 "Geran-2" drones from the Russian Army are currently detected in Polish airspace.

Reports are saying 2-3 are flying towards Lublin from the southeast and east.

3 others are reportedly flying towards Rzeszów from the northeast.

Reports also say Poland is scrambling fighter jets to engage them.

UPDATE 7:43 PM EDT --

Earlier today, Poland issued a NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) closing space around Rzeszow for "unplanned military activity relative to national security." Here is that NOTAM:

Lo and Behold, just hours later, supposed "Russian" drones enter that air space. Gee, what a coincidence.

Many are already asking if this is a False Flag?

UPDATE 7:48 PM EDT --

Reports of f35’s over polish airspace

8:01 PM: -- USAF F-35 showing (very unusual) squawking 7600 which means the pilot has lost communications.

A squadron of Polish F-16s have lifted off.

Dutch F-35 jets have also gone airborne.

Romanian F-16s have now also taken off.

-- Belarusian fighter jets scrambled . . .

UPDATE 8:10 PM EDT --

Video reportedly showing a "downed" Russian Geran-2 drone, burning on the ground in the Poland city of Zamosc:

** video withdrawn as fake. ******

UPDATE 8:56 PM EDT --

a Notice-to-Airmen (NOTAM) has now also been issued for Warsaw International Airport, once again closing the airport for “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

UPDATE 10:18 PM EDT --

POLISH ARMED FORCES ISSUES STATEMENT ON RUSSIAN DRONES:

“Attention, during today's attack by the Russian Federation targeting objects located on Ukrainian territory, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects.

An operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralizing the objects.

On the orders of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weaponry has been deployed, and services are actively working to locate the downed objects.

We emphasize that the military operation is ongoing, and we urge people to stay at home.

The most affected areas are the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie voivodeships.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully prepared for immediate response.”

-- Highest Military alert status declared in Slovakia and Hungary.

-- NOTAMs active for four airports and traffic areas in Poland all with the same text. Warsaw, Lublin, Rzeszow and Modlin: NOT AVBL DUE TO UNPLANNED MILITARY ACTIVITY RELATED TO ENSURING STATE SECURITY. Overflights are continuing through the areas, but further west than usual.

UPDATE 10:39 PM EDT --

Poland has started shooting down Shahids There is information on the network that 2 have already been shot down.

Already ~7 attack Shaheds are over the territory of Poland.

Romania, Poland and the Netherlands have raised F-16, F-35 and SAAB 340 AWACS fighters.

Currently, six NATO air assault groups have been launched.