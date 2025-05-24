Russian civilians and soldiers return home in prisoner swap with Ukraine

Most readers have seen some of the many videos of Ukraine Army Recruiters ostensibly kidnapping men off the streets and forcing them into the Army by beating them into compliance. Now, young boys in Ukraine are beating and disarming those Army recruiters!

Video from inside Ukraine is out today showing groups of boys, maybe 15 and 16 years old, tackling, and beating the living crap out of a Ukraine Army recruiting crew. The kids really pummel these army guys with a vicious fervor:

A lot of mental weaklings in the world love to say "Violence never solved anything." But as you can see above, when it comes to government doing bad things to people, violence really does solve everything!

Just so we're clear, what these government guys have been doing is kidnapping men, forcing them into the army, which puts them on the front lines, where they get killed within days. So people defending each other from this, is literally a life-or-death situation.

It's just a matter of how many more government robots - who have the misguided belief that "the law gives them the right," have to get the same thing before they decide it's better for them to stop. It won't need to be too many; word spreads fast.

