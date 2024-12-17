Lt. General Igor Kirillov in charge of Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) of the Russian Army, has been assassinated by an explosion in Moscow.

The report comes a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged the general with using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Post.

"Igor Kirillov systematically exposed Anglo-Saxon crimes for many years, presenting facts: NATO’s chemical weapon provocations in Syria, Great Britain's manipulation of banned substances and incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury, the deadly work of American biolabs in Ukraine, and much more.

He worked fearlessly, never hiding behind others. He marched with his visor open. For the Motherland, for the truth," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine has taken credit for the bombing.

Kirillov is famous for investigating JOE BIDEN OWNED US bio labs in Ukraine and then in Africa!

Krillov earlier: “The US Has Relocated Ukrainian Bio-Labs to Africa and Are Planning to Release Avian Flu a bioweapon To Start Another Pandemic, and Blame It On Putin.

The U.S. bioweapon operations was relocated due to Russia’s liberation of the labs in Ukraine.

Biden-owned Metabiota and other intermediary NGOs are running cover for the U.S. State Department and DoD, posing as humanitarian organizations to conceal their true objective of pathogen production for Big Pharma.“

Hal Turner Remark:

If this is how wars are being fought now, by assassinating military commanders, should we expect it to go international?

Investigators suspect Ukrainian special services orchestrated the attack, Moscow daily Kommersant reports, citing Kirillov’s prominence as a likely motive. He regularly appeared at military briefings, accusing Kiev and the US of operating biolaboratories and using chemical weapons. Ukrainian prosecutors had declared Kirillov a suspect in alleged chemical weapons use the day before the attack.

Kommersant described the incident as an “unprecedented crime.” The investigative team is analyzing surveillance footage and mobile phone data from the area to track potential suspects, it added.

Kirillov, 54, led Russia’s chemical, biological, and radiological defense forces since 2017. In October, the UK sanctioned him over claims of chemical weapons use in Ukraine, accusations Moscow has consistently denied. It insists it destroyed such materials back in 2017.

The blast came hours after President Vladimir Putin outlined how Russian forces hold the upper hand on the battlefield against Ukraine, in a landmark Moscow speech on Monday.

Investigators are considering whether the attack was intended to coincide with the major annual Ministry of Defense meeting, Russian media outlets report. Officials believe the perpetrators were likely paid for their involvement.

The Kremlin has yet to issue a public statement on the assassination.

Today would be a good day to check your heart to see if all is well between you and God. America took a momentous step today toward nuclear war with Russia. Ukraine’s intelligence agency assassinated the Russian general in charge of nuclear war. Adding to the suspense, Russia’s doomsday shortwave radio station broadcast a long-encrypted transmission.

