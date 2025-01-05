The Russian army has breached Shevchenko, Ukraine and are now in possession of the largest lithium deposit in Ukraine.

It was only 72 hours ago that Ukraine cut-off all natural gas flow from Russia into western Europe. 72 hours later, the Russian Army took Ukraine's largest Lithium (batteries) resource.

This is one of FOUR (4) such massive Lithium Deposits throughout Ukraine, which were purchased by foreign entities like Blackrock.

Today, literally TRILLIONS of dollars in precious minerals have just been taken by Russia.

Hal Turner Analysis

I am not any kind of financial expert and so I cannot give financial advice. But on a personal level, if I had any money invested-in, or under the control of, Blackrock, (I do not) I would get that money out as fast as I could.

How will Blackrock cover what it just lost to the Russia-Ukraine war?

Interesting this happens on a Saturday when markets are all closed.

Will be more interesting to see what happens when they open on Monday.

One cannot help but wonder how much this has to do with Israel? Last week, Russia warned Israel against making trouble in Syria. The Israelis ignored Russia, went in and grabbed the top six fresh water supplies in southern Syria.

Now Russia has just grabbed Ukraine's Lithium supply which "the tribe" was heavily invested in. "The Tribe" just took a Trillion Dollar hit.

Maybe they should have done what Russia told them to do? That is, after all, how the real world works. Russia is a big country, Israel is a little country. Little countries have to do as they're told. Israel arrogantly refused; Now, they can kiss a TRILLION DOLLARS good bye.

Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.

ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers) according to publicly available data.

“Air defense systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones,” the Russian defense forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking retaliation from Moscow which has responded in the past with its new hypersonic missiles.