Russia Intelligence must have scored a big information win, because last night, the Russians launched an OBLITERATION attack against a single target in Ukraine - as indicated on the strike map above.

A series of strikes on the Starokostyantyniv airbase in the Khmelnytskyi region shown in the red circle above.

Apparently, something hugely important, got destroyed. Eyewitnesses report a massive detonation — something big got vaporized. This isn’t just another drone or missile hit… it looks strategic.

Speculation right now is that it may have been the German-Ukraine long-range missile project, designed to manufacture long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia. Related story HERE

UPDATE 10:55 AM EDT --

President Trump, in Scotland meeting with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, made a remark this morning about the 50 day deadline for Russia to come to Peace Negotiations with Ukraine, or face US-imposed "Secondary Sanctions" on all countries buying Russian Oil. Today, Trump made clear he is not going to wait those 50 days to September 2.

Outside his Scottish Golf Course, where he received British Prime Minister Starmer, Trump said this:

Then later inside the Golf Course main house, Trump made it explicitly clear what he intends to do. Trump said "I'm gonna make a new deadline of ten, or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting. There's no reason in waiting. 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made." Here's the video:

Did the Russian strike against an air base in Ukraine LAST NIGHT (reported above), have anything to do with this sudden change? Was Trump - and the collective West - hoping/expecting that long-range missiles fired into Russia from Ukraine might change the dynamics of the war and compel Putin to seek peace? If those missiles have now been wiped out by Russia, all those hopes/expectations might be gone.

What will Russia do if those "Secondary Sanctions" come into play ten to twelve days from now?

General Michael Flynn makes clear how dangerous this move is:

Most of us thought we had until around September 2 before the possibility of Russian strikes against the USA and against NATO would take place. NOW, it seems we may have only ten to twelve days.

Bear in mind that prior to Japan attacking Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the United States imposed economic sanctions on Japan - specifically oil sales - and it was this act by the US, that compelled Japan to attack the United States.

Here we are about 84 years later, and the US is now poised to impose far worse sanctions upon Russia.

Russia is not Japan.

Russia doesn't need to make a strike on Hawaii. Russia can strike anywhere in the entire United States.

It's not a matter of Mutual Assured Destruction, because for Russia, what the US and NATO are doing, is unilateral destruction of Russia. The Russians may see their country being economically destroyed, and, rather than bend the knee, instead decide to take us all with them. The thing is: Russia can do exactly that.

We are in grave danger from this situation.

FLASH UPDATE 1:27 PM EDT --

We've just been warned . . . .