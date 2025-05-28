President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is “playing with fire” in Ukraine, emphasizing on Truth Social that his influence has prevented severe consequences for Russia amid ongoing Russian drone and missile assaults.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks on lifting missile range restrictions as a “provocation to war,” cautioning that such policies could escalate the conflict and hinder peace efforts.

Chancellor Merz stated Germany will fund the production of Ukrainian-made long-range missiles to target Russian military sites, while avoiding confirmation of supplying German Taurus missiles, prompting Russian accusations of war escalation.

Retired General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, called Russian official Dmitry Medvedev’s World War III warnings “reckless,” criticizing Russia’s inflammatory rhetoric as Trump pursues a ceasefire.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan claimed Moscow is discussing potential military strikes on Berlin, intensifying tensions in response to Western backing of Ukraine’s missile capabilities.